Cefn Druids moved to The Rock ground in Rhosymedre in 2010

Cefn Druids have withdrawn from the Cymru North for the 2023-24 season.

A statement said the club had taken the decision because of a "transfer ban" and "starting the season with a depleted squad".

In May, Cefn Druids management and playing staff "collectively" left claiming they were still owed money.

Cefn Druids chairman Des Williams responded by saying he was "appalled" by their lack of professionalism and the club was "financially sound".

The club were relegated from the Cymru Premier in 2022 and in January Druids were banned from signing players for two transfer windows, after being charged with breaching Fifa transfer guidelines the previous season.

A statement released by Cefn Druids said: "We face a series of challenges that will affect our ability to play in the forthcoming season. The transfer ban is the biggest issue we have and we are faced with starting the season with a depleted squad.

"We will not have had our appeal against the Fifa transfer ban heard in time for the start of the 2023-24 season.

"This means starting the season with a small squad and gambling on winning the appeal and the ban being lifted, but we would not be in a transfer window and so unable to sign new players.

"The club has therefore withdrawn from the league and close the academy at all age groups with immediate effect. We will retain membership to the FAW [Football Association of Wales], but not play in FAW-organised games.

"We can now fight the transfer ban and not worry about time limits, contracts etc and devote the time to clear the club's name. We can concentrate on our Futsal team and other interests that will sustain the club for years to come.

"The business, Cefn Druids FC Limited, shall remain trading and retain the assets for use as a sports facility until we re-join the league at a lower level. Our anchor tenants Gresford Athletic FC and Wrexham Ladies AFC are unaffected.

"We will update our supporters as the situation develops and we would like to thank all our sponsors, volunteers and supporters for their support over the past few years and through the trying times of the lockdowns."

The FAW confirmed it had received formal communication confirming the club's withdrawal, adding that there was no plans to replace the club and the Cymru North would continue with 16 clubs for 2023-24.