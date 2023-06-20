Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Jamie Proctor joined Port Vale from Rotherham in July 2021

League Two side Barrow have signed Port Vale striker Jamie Proctor on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old made 55 appearances in his two seasons at Vale Park, scoring 15 goals.

In his first campaign with The Valiants he scored 13 times and helped them to promotion to League One.

After starting his career at Preston, he has played for numerous clubs including Crawley, Fleetwood, Bradford and Carlisle.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.