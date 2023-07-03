The 2023 Women's World Cup is taking place in Australia and New Zealand between 20 July and 20 August. 2019 semi-finalists Sweden are in Group G, along with Italy, Argentina and South Africa. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams.

Argentina

Manager: "I'm quite religious and I think that God was preparing me for this moment," said German Portanova on his appointment as Argentina boss in 2021. The Buenos Aires-born coach made shoes in a friend's factory after ending his playing career. Now he is tasked with steering La Albiceleste to a first win on the global stage on their fourth World Cup appearance. "We are aware that Argentina is a country that is very passionate about football and places a lot of emphasis on the results," he added. " We want to try to make history and qualify to the next round."

Star player: Experienced keeper Vanina Correa, who turns 40 on 14 August, is a World Cup veteran after being called up for the 2003, 2007 and 2019 editions. In 2012 she quit football and gave birth to twins. However, she began "kickabouts" with friends to keep fit and went from "being retired in every sense of the word" to going to France 2019 as her nation's first-choice keeper.

Vanina Correa was in goal as Argentina defeated Paraguay 3-1 to finish third at the 2022 Copa America Femenina to qualify for the World Cup

Form guide

*as of 3 July 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 3 Best result Group stage: 2003, 2007, 2019

Italy

Manager: While Italy's men's national team have not appeared at a World Cup since 2014, the women have qualified for consecutive World Cups for the first time in their history. Milena Bertolini, 56, steered Le Azzurre to wins over Australia, Jamaica and China in France four years ago on their way to the quarter-finals, where they lost to eventual finalists the Netherlands. They had a disappointing Euro 2022, finishing bottom of their group, but Bertolini has showed she is not afraid to make the big calls by leaving out captain Sara Gama from her squad.

Star player: Cristiana Girelli, 33, scored a hat-trick against Jamaica at the last World Cup and heads into this tournament having recently passed a century of caps. The Juventus striker has scored more than 50 goals since making her debut for the senior side 10 years ago. A hugely important player for Italy.

Cristiana Girelli scored eight goals in World Cup qualifying, including a hat-trick away to Romania in November 2021

Form guide

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 3 Best result Quarter-finals: 1991, 2019

South Africa

Manager: Desiree Ellis, 60, is a pioneer in African women's football. The Cape Town native first began playing the game in a South Africa divided by apartheid and hardships. Ellis played - and scored a hat-trick - in South Africa's first ever women's international match, a 14-0 win over Swaziland at the age of 30 in 1993. Now she has steered the nation ranked 54th in the world to back-to-back World Cups.

Star player: Thembi Kgatlana, 27, scored South Africa's first - and so far only - goal on the World Cup stage when she put Banyana Banyana ahead against Spain in Le Havre in 2019. Kgatlana has played club football in the United States, China, Portugal and Spain. She also played at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations when South Africa were crowned continental champions in Morocco, a huge moment for women's football in the country.

Thembi Kgatlana is the scorer of South Africa's only goal at the Fifa Women's World Cup

Form guide

*as of 3 July 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 1 Best result Group stage: 2019

Sweden

Manager: Since taking charge in 2017, former police officer Peter Gerhardsson, who turns 64 two days after the 20 August final, has guided Sweden to semi-finals at both the 2019 World Cup and Euro 2022 - as well as a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics. Sweden were one of the first European teams to qualify after booking their spot in April 2022, 15 months before the opening ceremony in Auckland.

Star player: Having sorted out her club career after signing for Bayern Munich from Chelsea earlier in the summer, Magdalena Eriksson can concentrate on helping her country go deep in another tournament. A five-time Women's Super League winner, she is closing in on 100 caps for her country and, while the likes of forwards Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius will get more headlines, Eriksson's experience and versatility in defence will prove crucial.

Magdalena Eriksson played in all eight World Cup qualifying games for Sweden, who won seven of their matches

Form guide

*as of 3 July 2023

Tournament history