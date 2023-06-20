Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Jurrien Timber and Ajax finished third in the Eredivisie last season, missing out on Champions League qualification

Arsenal have made a bid, believed to be about £30m, for Ajax's highly rated Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber.

Numerous Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, have been linked with Timber.

The 22-year-old has two years left on his current deal.

It is thought Ajax want in excess of £30m, although personal terms are not thought likely to be a problem if an agreement over the fee is reached.

The Gunners, who finished second in the Premier League last season, are optimistic about completing a deal.

However, other clubs, including Bayern Munich, are known to be interested in signing the player this summer.

Timber made 47 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season, including all six of their games in the Champions League group stage. He helped the Amsterdam side to win the Eredivisie title in 2021 and 2022.

He has 15 caps for the Netherlands, playing in four of their 2022 World Cup matches as the Dutch reached the quarter-finals.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his defence in what could be a summer of change at the club.

There is uncertainty over the futures of midfielders Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka amid ongoing interest in West Ham skipper Declan Rice.