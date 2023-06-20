Last updated on .From the section Derby

Joe Ward had been offered a new three-year deal with Peterborough

Derby County have signed Joe Ward on a three-year deal after the versatile winger turned down a new contract with League One rivals Peterborough United.

The 27-year-old becomes the Rams' first signing of the summer and will join after his existing deal with Posh expires on 30 June.

He scored 23 goals in more than 230 appearances for Peterborough during his five-and-a-half years with the club.

Ward leaves the Weston Homes Stadium as their longest-serving player.

He joins a Derby side that Peterborough edged out for a League One play-off spot on the final day last season.

Ward, who can play as a right-sided wing-back, winger or full-back, went on to score for Peterborough in their 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of their semi-final.

He also started in the return leg in which the Owls produced one of the greatest comebacks in English Football League history to progress to the final at Wembley, where they eventually secured promotion.

