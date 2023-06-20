Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Record-breaking striker Kevin van Veen has left Motherwell to join Dutch second-tier side Groningen for "a significant fee".

The 32-year-old striker, who joined from Scunthorpe United in 2021, scored 29 goals in 44 games last term.

Fourteen of those strikes came in an 11-game Scottish Premiership run, which is a new record in the modern era.

"Leaving has been a really difficult decision. From the day I arrived, I felt loved and at home," Van Veen said.

"It has been emotional and a privilege to feel the support from all the fans since day one. From having my own song, to the banners, this has been a special time of my life and I'll never forget it.

"I'll be following Motherwell from now on, every week, and I'll look back fondly on my time here. Thanks for the memories and I'll miss you all."

Motherwell revealed that Groningen initially approached them "some weeks ago" and that they agreed a deal "reluctantly" after talks with the player and his representatives.

"It became clear the club was not in a financial position to make a new contract proposal that was competitive with what he was being offered by Groningen or to turn down the significant fee we were able to negotiate," a club statement read.

"The club has always been clear that revenue from player trading is required to ensure we are financially stable over the medium and long term."

The move to Groningen, who were relegated from the Eredivisie last month, sees the Dutchman return to his homeland after spending eight years playing in England and Scotland.

Van Veen had spells at Scunthorpe and Northampton Town before coming north of the border two years ago to sign for then Motherwell manager Graham Alexander.

The striker scored on 11 occasions during his first season and followed that up last campaign with a mightily impressive tally of 29, which helped haul the Fir Park club away from relegation danger and into a comfortable seventh-placed finish.