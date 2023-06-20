Adam Smith: Morecambe goalkeeper signs new one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Morecambe
Morecambe goalkeeper Adam Smith has signed a new one-year deal.
The 30-year-old was one of 14 players released by the Shrimps at the end of the season after they were relegated to League Two.
However, he has now signed a new contract - having initially joined the club in February 2022.
"This season Adam will have a real opportunity to push on and try to make the starting spot his," boss Derek Adams told the club website.
Connor Ripley - Morecambe's first-choice keeper last season - is among those leaving the club at the end of June.