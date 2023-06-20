Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Adam Smith made just one league appearance in 2022-23

Morecambe goalkeeper Adam Smith has signed a new one-year deal.

The 30-year-old was one of 14 players released by the Shrimps at the end of the season after they were relegated to League Two.

However, he has now signed a new contract - having initially joined the club in February 2022.

"This season Adam will have a real opportunity to push on and try to make the starting spot his," boss Derek Adams told the club website. external-link

Connor Ripley - Morecambe's first-choice keeper last season - is among those leaving the club at the end of June.