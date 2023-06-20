Close menu

Declan Rice: West Ham reject second Arsenal bid for England midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments22

Declan Rice
Declan Rice won the Europa Conference League in what looks likely to be his final game for West Ham

West Ham United have rejected a second bid from Arsenal for their captain Declan Rice.

It is understood the Gunners' latest offer for the 24-year-old England midfielder could have been worth as much as £90m in total to the Hammers.

However, Arsenal were proposing the initial fee for Rice to be £75m, spread over four payments.

West Ham rejected Arsenal's opening bid last week and want a larger fee and a different structure to the deal.

Club chairman David Sullivan has said he is "99%" sure Rice, who led the Hammers to victory in the Europa Conference League earlier this month, will leave West Ham this summer.

Rice has played 245 games and scored 15 goals for West Ham, having made his debut in the 2016-17 season after coming through the academy.

He has been capped 41 times by England, playing in all five of their matches at last winter's World Cup.

Rice has one year left on his contract, although the Hammers have the option to extend that until the summer of 2025, leaving them in a strong position to negotiate a substantial transfer fee.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 17:11

    He's going to Newcastle

  • Comment posted by tomcrown, today at 17:10

    Gunners penny pinching must be putting doubts in Rice’s mind.

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 17:10

    Conflicted by this... Loads of admiration for Rice as a player and would love him at Arsenal. But we've been burnt by transfer fees and always seem to get charged more for players.

    Really respect the clubs approach lately and want sensible business to continue. Personally, i'd say £80m is fair in todays market, or we explore other options. Shame if we dont get him though.

  • Comment posted by Alaskan Joe, today at 17:10

    Placing ever increasing bids is just part and parcel of signing players. If you were buying a car you wouldn't walk into the dealership and pay the asking price would you? Having said that you do need to be mindful of other teams biding or the players club becoming irritated.

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 17:09

    £90M for Declan Rice when Bellingham went for less than that? This has to be a joke

  • Comment posted by RoyKent, today at 17:09

    How is Rice worth 100m or even 90m? Must be the English premium. Hope Arsenal stays away. They can buy 2 to 3 equally good midfielders for that kind of money. Keep looking.

  • Comment posted by PEP, today at 17:09

    I would be more than happy to keep Declan Rice at West Ham next season. We have always sold our best players and I am sure we could still get £50m next year.

  • Comment posted by 6ooner, today at 17:09

    Here we go again! If Arteta wants him that badly just pay the extra! Why are we so bad at getting the players we want??

    • Reply posted by Eddguy , today at 17:11

      Eddguy replied:
      Could be worse fella. You could have Man Uniteds negotiating team 😉

  • Comment posted by PLANETZ1900, today at 17:09

    It would be just typical of the gunners to offer £99,999,99.99p with £0.01 add on for the £100m suggested price tag.

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, today at 17:08

    He did look just ok in Englands last 2 games, while he’s a good player I’m not sure he can take Arsenal up to the next level

  • Comment posted by daan90, today at 17:08

    He'll end up at Man Utd with Mount.

  • Comment posted by Whitey, today at 17:08

    I still think he is vastly overrated. Compare him to plyers like Souness, Keane, Viera and the like and he is nowhere near.

    • Reply posted by tired_england_fan, today at 17:11

      tired_england_fan replied:
      Ahh right so compare a 24 year old learning his craft to some of the greatest midfielders to grace the English game, seems fair....

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:08

    initial fee for _____ to be £75m, "spread over four payments"

    someone has been leaking my Football Manager secrets to success

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:10

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by one year wonders, today at 17:07

    Let's hope that West Ham milk Arsenal for as much as possible

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 17:07

    It wasn't that long ago Arsenal couldn't afford to pay the mascot who they made redundant!

  • Comment posted by pabsie, today at 17:07

    Cmon Arsenal. Make one final bid and if it is rejected- move on.

  • Comment posted by daan90, today at 17:07

    Will end up at man utd with Mount

  • Comment posted by DannyBrownCA, today at 17:06

    Arsenal going the Mudryk path again...

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 17:08

      Nathan replied:
      Rice is proven in the premier league, at international level and is still young

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport