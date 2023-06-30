The 2023 Women's World Cup is taking place in Australia and New Zealand between 20 July and 20 August. 2011 world champions Japan are in Group C, along with Spain, Costa Rica and debutants Zambia. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams.

Costa Rica

Manager: At the age of 36, Amelia Valverde will be one of the youngest managers at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Valverde was actually in charge when Costa Rica made their debut at the tournament in 2015, when the Central Americans finished third in their group after respectable draws against Spain and South Korea before a 1-0 defeat by Brazil. Renowned for her careful planning, tactical nous and communication skills, she will hope Costa Rica can break new ground and reach the knockout rounds on their second appearance on the global stage.

Star player: At the age of 29, Raquel Rodriguez already has more than 100 caps to her name. She is Costa Rica's all-time leading scorer, having scored 55 times for her nation, including Las Ticas' first ever World Cup goal against Spain in Montreal in 2015. Will Rodriguez make her mark in New Zealand?

Raquel Rodriguez plays her club football for Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States

Form guide

*as of 1 July 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 1 Best result Group stage: 2015

Japan

Manager: Futoshi Ikeda, 52, has already tasted success on the global stage after Japan's triumph at the 2018 Under-20 Women's World Cup in France. The former Urawa Red Diamonds defender played in Japan's top flight before turning to coaching. What does Ikeda remember of Japan's triumph at the 2011 Women's World Cup? "I was watching it on TV at home," he says. "The Japan earthquake had just happened, so in that sense it was a tournament that gave everyone courage."

Star player: Saki Kumagai, 32, is a captain, a champion and a symbol in Japan of dedication and commitment. Following the omission of forward Mana Iwabuchi, Kumagai is the only player included in the squad for New Zealand who also appeared in the 2011 edition, when she helped her country triumph in Germany at the age of just 20. She has represented her country at senior level for the past 15 years, with 2023 being her fourth World Cup.

Saki Kumagai (91.8%) was one of the five players with at least 90% passing accuracy during the 2019 Women's World Cup, among the players with 100-plus passes attempted

Form guide

*as of 1 July 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 8 Best result Winners: 2011

Spain

Manager: Jorge Vilda, who turns 42 on 7 July, grew up in the best footballing university of the time - Johan Cruyff's Barcelona. In 2019, the former Barca and Real Madrid youth player led Spain to the last 16 of the World Cup, where they lost 2-1 to eventual winners the United States. A rift between the manager and his players emerged in 2022, although Vilda named three players in his squad for New Zealand who he had previously frozen out of the national set-up following a protest involving 15 players.

Star player: Despite some notable absentees, including Patricia Guijarro who scored twice against Wolfsburg to help Barcelona win the Champions League final on 3 June, Vilda will still be able to count on a squad that includes global star Alexia Putellas. The 2021 and 2022 Best Fifa Women's Player and Ballon d'Or winner has recovered after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament on the eve of Euro 2022.

Alexia Putellas has 100 caps which is a record for Spain's women's football team

Form guide

*as of 1 July 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 2 Best result Last 16: 2019

Zambia

Manager: Zambia, the lowest-ranked team competing in Australia and New Zealand, have come a long way since Bruce Mwape, 63, was appointed in 2018. Having played at the Olympics for the first time in 2021, the Copper Queens are about to make their debut on the global stage. "We are the first to qualify - even Zambia's men's team have never made it to a World Cup - so it feels good because we are actually writing history," says Mwape. "Success at the World Cup will actually shake the whole world. If we do well, I'm sure people will be surprised."

Star player: Barbra Banda, 23, became the first player in women's Olympic football tournament history to score back-to-back hat-tricks. However, she was excluded from the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after failing gender eligibility tests. A leading Fifa women's football official has since said Banda is eligible to play for her country in New Zealand.

Barbra Banda plays her club football in China with Shanghai Shengli

Form guide

*as of 1 July 2023

Tournament history