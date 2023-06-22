Women's World Cup 2023: How to watch on the BBC, including England v Denmark
England's group game against Denmark at the 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will be shown live on the BBC.
Sarina Wiegman's European champions face the Danes in Sydney on Friday, 28 July (09:30 BST) - six days after their opening match against Haiti (10:30).
The Republic of Ireland's final group game against Nigeria on Monday, 31 July (11:00) will also be live on the BBC.
The World Cup's opening game between New Zealand and Norway is on the BBC.
That match, on Thursday, 20 July, also features the tournament's opening ceremony before kick-off at 08:00.
The United States start their defence of the World Cup against debutants Vietnam on Saturday, 22 July (02:00) live on the BBC.
On the same day, England's opening group game against Haiti will be shown on ITV, as will the Lionesses' third and final group game with China in Adelaide on Tuesday, 1 August (12:00).
ITV will show the Republic of Ireland's opening two group games - against Australia in Sydney on 20 July (11:00), and six days later against Canada in Perth (13:00).
With first pick of the last-16 stage, the BBC will show England's first knockout game if they make it past the group stage.
After the opening day, there are three games most days during the group stage. There are four games on 22 July, 30 July, 31 July, 1 August and 2 August.
The BBC is the only place you can watch both semi-finals on 15-16 August. The final, on Sunday, 20 August (11:00), will be broadcast by both the BBC and ITV.
The 2023 World Cup, the ninth edition of the tournament, will be the biggest yet with 32 nations taking part, and more than one million match tickets have been sold in advance.
"We have shown every Women's World Cup on the BBC since 1999 and we are happy to extend our partnership with Fifa for the upcoming tournament," Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said.
"The growth of the women's game is extraordinary, demonstrated by the 28 million who watched BBC coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup and the huge audience of 17.4 million who watched our coverage of the Euro 2022 final on TV last summer.
"In partnership with ITV we are delighted to make this World Cup available to the widest possible audience and free to air."
TV coverage of England group games (all BST)
22 July, 10:30: England v Haiti - ITV
28 July, 09:30: England v Denmark - BBC
1 August, 12:00: China v England - ITV
TV coverage of Republic of Ireland group games
20 July, 11:00: Australia v Republic of Ireland - ITV
26 July, 13:00: Canada v Republic of Ireland - ITV
31 July, 11:00: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria - BBC
TV schedule for all 2023 Women's World Cup group games
20 July, 08:00: New Zealand v Norway - BBC
20 July, 11:00: Australia v Republic of Ireland - ITV
21 July, 03:30: Nigeria v Canada - BBC
21 July, 06:00: Philippines v Switzerland - ITV
21 July, 08:30: Spain v Costa Rica - BBC
22 July, 02:00: United States v Vietnam - BBC
22 July, 08:00: Zambia v Japan - BBC
22 July, 10:30: England v Haiti - ITV
22 July, 13:00: Denmark v China - BBC
23 July, 06:00: Sweden v South Africa - BBC
23 July, 08:30: Netherlands v Portugal - BBC
23 July, 11:00: France v Jamaica - ITV
24 July, 07:00: Italy v Argentina - ITV
24 July, 09:30: Germany v Morocco - ITV
24 July, 12:00: Brazil v Panama - ITV
25 July, 03:00: Colombia v South Korea - BBC
25 July, 06:30: New Zealand v Philippines - ITV
25 July, 09:00: Switzerland v Norway - ITV
26 July, 06:00: Japan v Costa Rica - ITV
26 July, 08:30: Spain v Zambia - BBC
26 July, 13:00: Canada v Republic of Ireland - ITV
27 July, 02:00: United States v Netherlands - BBC
27 July, 08:30: Portugal v Vietnam - ITV
27 July, 11:00: Australia v Nigeria - BBC
28 July, 01:00: Argentina v South Africa - ITV
28 July, 09:30: England v Denmark - BBC
28 July, 12:00: China v Haiti - ITV
29 July, 08:30: Sweden v Italy - BBC
29 July, 11:00: France v Brazil - BBC
29 July, 13:30: Panama v Jamaica - ITV
30 July, 05:30: South Korea v Morocco - BBC
30 July, 08:00: Norway v Philippines - BBC
30 July, 08:00: Switzerland v New Zealand - BBC
30 July, 10:30: Germany v Colombia - ITV
31 July, 08:00: Costa Rica v Zambia - ITV
31 July, 08:00: Japan v Spain - ITV
31 July, 11:00: Canada v Australia - BBC
31 July, 11:00: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria - BBC
1 August, 08:00: Portugal v United States - ITV
1 August, 08:00: Vietnam v Netherlands - ITV
1 August, 12:00: China v England - ITV
1 August, 12:00: Haiti v Denmark - ITV
2 August, 08:00: Argentina v Sweden - BBC
2 August, 08:00: South Africa v Italy - BBC
2 August, 11:00: Jamaica v Brazil - ITV
2 August, 11:00: Panama v France - ITV
3 August, 11:00: Morocco v Colombia - BBC
3 August, 11:00: South Korea v Germany - BBC
