Last updated on

Women's World Cup: Five things to know about England's squad

England's group game against Denmark at the 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will be shown live on the BBC.

Sarina Wiegman's European champions face the Danes in Sydney on Friday, 28 July (09:30 BST) - six days after their opening match against Haiti (10:30).

The Republic of Ireland's final group game against Nigeria on Monday, 31 July (11:00) will also be live on the BBC.

The World Cup's opening game between New Zealand and Norway is on the BBC.

That match, on Thursday, 20 July, also features the tournament's opening ceremony before kick-off at 08:00.

The United States start their defence of the World Cup against debutants Vietnam on Saturday, 22 July (02:00) live on the BBC.

On the same day, England's opening group game against Haiti will be shown on ITV, as will the Lionesses' third and final group game with China in Adelaide on Tuesday, 1 August (12:00).

ITV will show the Republic of Ireland's opening two group games - against Australia in Sydney on 20 July (11:00), and six days later against Canada in Perth (13:00).

With first pick of the last-16 stage, the BBC will show England's first knockout game if they make it past the group stage.

After the opening day, there are three games most days during the group stage. There are four games on 22 July, 30 July, 31 July, 1 August and 2 August.

The BBC is the only place you can watch both semi-finals on 15-16 August. The final, on Sunday, 20 August (11:00), will be broadcast by both the BBC and ITV.

The 2023 World Cup, the ninth edition of the tournament, will be the biggest yet with 32 nations taking part, and more than one million match tickets have been sold in advance.

"We have shown every Women's World Cup on the BBC since 1999 and we are happy to extend our partnership with Fifa for the upcoming tournament," Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said.

"The growth of the women's game is extraordinary, demonstrated by the 28 million who watched BBC coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup and the huge audience of 17.4 million who watched our coverage of the Euro 2022 final on TV last summer.

"In partnership with ITV we are delighted to make this World Cup available to the widest possible audience and free to air."

TV coverage of England group games (all BST)

22 July, 10:30: England v Haiti - ITV

28 July, 09:30: England v Denmark - BBC

1 August, 12:00: China v England - ITV

TV coverage of Republic of Ireland group games

20 July, 11:00: Australia v Republic of Ireland - ITV

26 July, 13:00: Canada v Republic of Ireland - ITV

31 July, 11:00: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria - BBC

TV schedule for all 2023 Women's World Cup group games

20 July, 08:00: New Zealand v Norway - BBC

20 July, 11:00: Australia v Republic of Ireland - ITV

21 July, 03:30: Nigeria v Canada - BBC

21 July, 06:00: Philippines v Switzerland - ITV

21 July, 08:30: Spain v Costa Rica - BBC

22 July, 02:00: United States v Vietnam - BBC

22 July, 08:00: Zambia v Japan - BBC

22 July, 10:30: England v Haiti - ITV

22 July, 13:00: Denmark v China - BBC

23 July, 06:00: Sweden v South Africa - BBC

23 July, 08:30: Netherlands v Portugal - BBC

23 July, 11:00: France v Jamaica - ITV

24 July, 07:00: Italy v Argentina - ITV

24 July, 09:30: Germany v Morocco - ITV

24 July, 12:00: Brazil v Panama - ITV

25 July, 03:00: Colombia v South Korea - BBC

25 July, 06:30: New Zealand v Philippines - ITV

25 July, 09:00: Switzerland v Norway - ITV

26 July, 06:00: Japan v Costa Rica - ITV

26 July, 08:30: Spain v Zambia - BBC

26 July, 13:00: Canada v Republic of Ireland - ITV

27 July, 02:00: United States v Netherlands - BBC

27 July, 08:30: Portugal v Vietnam - ITV

27 July, 11:00: Australia v Nigeria - BBC

28 July, 01:00: Argentina v South Africa - ITV

28 July, 09:30: England v Denmark - BBC

28 July, 12:00: China v Haiti - ITV

29 July, 08:30: Sweden v Italy - BBC

29 July, 11:00: France v Brazil - BBC

29 July, 13:30: Panama v Jamaica - ITV

30 July, 05:30: South Korea v Morocco - BBC

30 July, 08:00: Norway v Philippines - BBC

30 July, 08:00: Switzerland v New Zealand - BBC

30 July, 10:30: Germany v Colombia - ITV

31 July, 08:00: Costa Rica v Zambia - ITV

31 July, 08:00: Japan v Spain - ITV

31 July, 11:00: Canada v Australia - BBC

31 July, 11:00: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria - BBC

1 August, 08:00: Portugal v United States - ITV

1 August, 08:00: Vietnam v Netherlands - ITV

1 August, 12:00: China v England - ITV

1 August, 12:00: Haiti v Denmark - ITV

2 August, 08:00: Argentina v Sweden - BBC

2 August, 08:00: South Africa v Italy - BBC

2 August, 11:00: Jamaica v Brazil - ITV

2 August, 11:00: Panama v France - ITV

3 August, 11:00: Morocco v Colombia - BBC

3 August, 11:00: South Korea v Germany - BBC