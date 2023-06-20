Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Rochdale say Joshua Haigh will contest the FA's charge at a personal hearing

Rochdale head groundsman Joshua Haigh has been charged with alleged improper conduct related to race or colour by the Football Association.

The breach of FA rule E3 was allegedly made towards a broadcaster's presenter following Rochdale's League Two match against Stockport County in February.

It is also alleged Haigh's conduct constitutes an aggravated breach of the FA's rule because of the race element.

In a statement external-link Rochdale confirmed Haigh will contest the charge.

The club said Haigh, who has until 23 June to respond, would request a personal hearing.

Rochdale added they had offered "full support" to their employee having "reviewed the evidence available" and were "fully complying" with the process.