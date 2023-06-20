Last updated on .From the section Champions League

The New Saints celebrate winning the Cymru Premier title last season.

Welsh champions The New Saints will face BK Häcken of Sweden in the Uefa Champions League first qualifying round.

Saints, 15-time Cymru Premier champions, were seeded for the draw.

Gothenburg-based Häcken secured their place in the Champions League after winning the Swedish title for the first time in 2022.

The first leg will be in Sweden on 11/12 July with the second leg on 18/19 July.

While the winners will progress to the second qualifying round, the losers will go into the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.