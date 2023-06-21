Last updated on .From the section Watford

Rhys Healey scored in his final game for Toulouse, a 2-1 victory at Monaco

Watford have signed striker Rhys Healey following the expiry of his contract with French club Toulouse.

Healey missed much of last season following a serious knee injury but returned to score twice in four games at the end of it.

He joined Toulouse in the summer of 2020 after scoring 11 goals in 19 league games for MK Dons in the previous campaign.

The 28-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Vicarage Road.

And he is Watford's first signing since Valerien Ismael became head coach.

The Hornets finished 11th in the Championship in 2022-23, six points outside the play-off places, and have since sold Brazilian forward Joao Pedro to Brighton for a fee of just under £30m.

Healey began his career at Cardiff City and had a series of loan spells at clubs including Colchester, Dundee and Newport County, before signing for MK Dons.

Following his move to France, he scored 15 goals in his first season and 20 in 32 games in his second as Toulouse were promoted to Ligue 1.

