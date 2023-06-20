Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Daly (right) was named WSL Player of the Year after finishing top scorer in the competition this season

England's Rachel Daly says she has "found her happy place" after a successful season at Aston Villa on her Women's Super League return.

Daly, 31, won the Golden Boot with 22 goals in 22 WSL games having joined Villa last summer after a decade playing mainly in the United States.

She played left-back for England at Euro 2022 but has been named as a striker for this summer's World Cup.

"I'm playing with a smile on my face and enjoying my football," said Daly.

"I've found a place where I'm happiest. [Aston Villa manager] Carla Ward believes in me and obviously [England manager] Sarina Wiegman does. That gives you confidence.

"I've found my happy place again. I'm just excited to be back in the WSL and playing here regularly."

Daly joined up with the England squad this week to start their preparations for the World Cup which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on 20 July.

She started every game at left-back as England won Euro 2022, but Daly now provides competition up front alongside Alessia Russo and Bethany England.

Asked if she could return to left-back at the World Cup, Daly said: "I'm sure conversations will be had. My confidence is absolutely with Sarina.

"She is a legend in the game and there is a reason she does so well as a manager. She knows I'm open to playing in any position she needs me to play in, but I'm just enjoying where I'm at and whatever happens, happens."

Striker England will take any role with 'open arms'

Bethany England scored 12 goals in 12 WSL appearances for Tottenham after joining in January

Striker England left Chelsea after eight years at the club in a record-breaking transfer to Tottenham in January in a bid to regain her spot in Wiegman's squad.

She was an unused substitute at Euro 2022 and had not been selected since September when she was named as part of the 23-player squad for the World Cup.

Now, having scored 12 goals in 12 WSL games for Tottenham and featuring heavily since her move across London, England may have to brace herself for an impact role with the Lionesses this summer.

"That's obviously a conversation for later down the line. As it stands I'm just happy to be back with the team and in the environment, enjoying playing again and wearing the badge," said England.

"Whatever my role will be this summer, whether it's the same as last year or different, I will take it with open arms and give everything I can to make sure we do as well as we can in the tournament."

England said she has developed leadership skills during her time at Spurs, helping them survive relegation from the WSL, which she hopes to display at the World Cup.

"I learnt more more about myself as a player. I went from being a little fish in a big pond at Chelsea to being the big fish at Spurs," added England.

"I was able to take on a bit more of a leadership role and bring my experiences to help push the girls through a difficult period - because it was very tough at times.

"It brought out different characteristics in me. It helped round me up as a player and hopefully I can bring more of a leadership role to this [England] team."