Dan Crowley's experience playing in the Netherlands included a loan spell with Go Ahead Eagles

Notts County have signed midfielder Dan Crowley on a two-year deal after he was released by Morecambe.

The 25-year-old, who spent time at Aston Villa and Arsenal as a youth player, scored two goals in 21 games for the Shrimps as they were relegated from League One last season.

He also previously played for Hull, Birmingham and Cheltenham in between spells with Dutch side Willem II.

"Dan has tremendous experience," Notts said in a statement.

"As you might expect given his excellent pedigree, Dan has phenomenal technical ability which we believe can be deployed in deep and advanced midfield roles.

"He's also very comfortable drifting into wider positions."

Crowley joins the newly promoted League Two side a week after influential Portuguese attacker Ruben Rodrigues joined League One club Oxford United.

