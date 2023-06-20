Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne were crowned Irish League champions for the first time in their history in April

Irish Premiership champions Larne will take on HJK Helsinki in the Champions League first qualifying round next month.

Larne will be away in the first leg against the Finnish champions with the return leg at the Northern Irish club's nominated home venue of Solitude.

Larne will be unable to use Inver Park as the synthetic pitch failed to meet the required Fifa criteria.

The Irish Premiership club will be making their Champions League debut.

This followed the east Antrim club's success in lifting the Gibson Cup for the first time in April.

HJK Helsinki clinched their third successive Finnish title last October which was the 32nd time that they have won their domestic league.

The first leg will be played 11/12 July with the second leg scheduled for the 18/19 July.

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers will take on the winners of the preliminary round which features Andorran club Atlètic Club d'Escaldes, Budućnost Podgorica of Montenegro, San Marino side Tre Penne plus Breidablik of Iceland.

Conference League draw

In the Europa Conference League, Irish Premiership runners-up Linfield will be at home in the first leg against KF Vllaznia from Albania.

This will be the second time the Blues have faced Albanian opposition in Europe after playing Nentori 17 in the 1980s.

Irish Cup winners Crusaders, like Larne, will face a Finnish side in their first qualifying round games.

They will be away in the first leg to FC Haka Valkeakoski.

European play-off winners Glentoran are also away in the first leg to Gzira United of Malta.

FAI Cup winners Derry City are up against HB Torshavn from the Faroe Islands, whilst fellow League of Ireland side St Patrick's Athletic will face F91 Diddeleng from Luxembourg.

Dundalk will take on FCB Magpies of Gibraltar, who Crusaders beat 4-3 on aggregate in last year's first qualifying round.

The first leg ties are set to be played 13 July with the return legs scheduled to take place on 20 July.