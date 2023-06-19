Louis Thompson: Midfielder signs deal to join brother Nathan at Stevenage
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Louis Thompson.
The 28-year-old made 19 appearances for Portsmouth last season, scoring one goal, after recovering from a broken leg suffered early in the campaign.
He is the younger brother of Nathan Thompson, who joined the League One newcomers earlier this month.
"This is a club with lots of momentum. We have aspirations of surprising a few this year, and I believe in the project," Thompson said.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.