Louis Thompson: Midfielder signs deal to join brother Nathan at Stevenage

Midfielder Louis Thompson has joined Stevenage FC
Louis Thompson broke his leg playing for Portsmouth against Bristol Rovers in August 2022 but returned to action in January

Stevenage have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Louis Thompson.

The 28-year-old made 19 appearances for Portsmouth last season, scoring one goal, after recovering from a broken leg suffered early in the campaign.

He is the younger brother of Nathan Thompson, who joined the League One newcomers earlier this month.

"This is a club with lots of momentum. We have aspirations of surprising a few this year, and I believe in the project," Thompson said.

