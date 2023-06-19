Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

McClean was presented with his 100th cap before the win against Gibraltar

James McClean said his 100th Republic of Ireland cap "couldn't have gone much better" as they beat Gibraltar 3-0 in Dublin to earn a crucial first Euro 2024 qualifying win.

McClean was captain on the night and provided two assists for Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah's goals.

"It was incredible," the 34-year old told RTE.

"To captain my country, and to get the win, it couldn't have gone much better."

The Wigan player was presented with his 100th cap before the game by Ireland president Michael D Higgins, with his family on the pitch.

He becomes only the seventh player to reach 100 caps for the Republic, after Robbie Keane, Shay Given, John O'Shea, Kevin Kilbane, Steve Staunton and Damien Duff.

And McClean is sure he will cherish the proud occasion for the rest of his life.

"That moment before the game with my family on the pitch, and then the reception I got from the crowd made it that extra bit more special," he added.

'There are a lot of games to play'

McClean started at left-wing back in place of Callum O'Dowda as the Republic attempted to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Greece in Athens on Friday.

That loss, coupled with the 1-0 reverse against France at Aviva Stadium in March, left the Republic's Euro 2024 hopes hanging by a thread just two games into the campaign.

It made Monday night's game a must-win, and while Stephen Kenny's side saw a lot of the ball in the first half at the Aviva, they struggled to break down a stubborn Gibraltar defence.

That was until Mikey Johnston's introduction as a half-time substitute for Nathan Collins, which saw a change of formation and sparked the Republic's attack into life, with McClean providing goals for Ferguson and Idah.

McClean also missed a chance to put the icing on a perfect evening as he saw his effort from close range blocked by Gibraltar defender Louie Annesley.

It was the Republic's first win in Group B, and McClean believes they are still in with a chance of qualifying for next year's Euros after that result.

"We have a tendency here to jump to negative conclusions - we are only three games in," he said.

"We still have the home game against Greece, we have to win that, the Dutch twice, France and Gibraltar away, so there are a lot of games to play.

"Points will be taken off each team, we just have to make sure points don't get taken off us".

McClean was applauded off the pitch by Republic of Ireland players and staff after reaching a century of caps

After a heated exchange involving Kenny, McClean and a journalist in Sunday's news conference before the Gibraltar game, the winger has called for the local media to back this youthful side.

The Republic's next two fixtures in September present a daunting challenge, as they take on France in Paris and the Netherlands at home in a space of three days.

"We are all in this together. Ideally we would like the media on our side too and a bit of positivity, especially with a young squad," said McClean.

"I said to the team in the huddle, 'to create something special you have to start somewhere'.

"Let's make sure it is the first step tonight towards qualifying for Germany."

'Anything is possible'

Kenny echoed McClean's sentiments that the Republic still have a chance to qualify after a morale-boosting win against the group's lowest seeds.

"I think it was important we kept our composure tonight and believed in ourselves. We had lots of shots in the game. It was all about getting the first goal and once we got that it eases the tension," Kenny told RTE.

"We were expected to beat Gibraltar, we could have and should have won by a lot more, but we didn't take our chances.

"We have big games coming up. They are an epic two games in a three-day period.

"The place will be electric with Holland here - anything is possible."