Defender Chloe Mustaki (left centre) won promotion to the WSL with Bristol City

Republic of Ireland v Zambia Venue: Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Date: Thursday, 22 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland defender Chloe Mustaki says there is no tension among the players before the World Cup squad announcement on 29 June.

The Republic will play Zambia in a friendly in Dublin on Thursday.

Manager Vera Pauw will cut her 31-player training squad to a final 23 who will travel to Australia.

"We are a really close-knit group and it is lovely that we support each other through these nerve-wracking times," Mustaki said.

"For the girls who unfortunately don't make it, we'll always support them whoever doesn't get to go.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for the nation so that is what we are happy about."

Mustaki, who won promotion to the WSL with Bristol City this season, admitted the final squad has been talked between players.

"We are human at the end of the day. We all want it as much as each other," added the 27-year-old.

"We are there fully supporting one another and I think that is the beauty of who we are as people and Irish citizens, where we will support each other until the last dying moment.

"For whoever unfortunately doesn't make the cut we will be rooting each other on."

McCabe to miss friendly as 'sleepless nights' ahead

Republic manager Pauw says she will give players a chance to prove themselves in the friendly with fellow World Cup debutants Zambia.

The match will be the final outing before Pauw names her final 23-player squad for the World Cup, which will also consist of three additional training players.

Captain Katie McCabe is set to miss the match and Pauw is likely to rest some key players for the friendly in Dublin as she gives others a final audition.

"We are in the situation where they need to get a chance to prove themselves," Pauw said of the fringe players.

"We will give that to the players who we feel need the chance.

"That then has a consequences for a few players who you would normally see, so it is really a preparation game towards the World Cup.

"We will try of course to keep our structure, we don't want chaos. It is a very important game and we will prepare very seriously in the way we always do."

Pauw added that she has no injury concerns and provided an update on Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion. She was left out of the training squad with a knee injury, but the Republic are hopeful she will make the tournament.

Defender Megan Campbell will miss the match while Liverpool's Leanne Kiernan is likely to see some minutes.

"Aoife is in her return to play," Pauw said. "Everything is going according to plan but it's really, really tight."

Dutch manager Pauw had previously spoken about her pain at having to "break dreams" when announcing her 31-strong training squad and said she is "really nervous" about telling players about her final selection.

"For them it is so much worse than it is for me," she added.

"The fact that this is coming up gives me sleepless nights. I know I am going to break dreams to that is not a nice feeling."