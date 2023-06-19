We're asking too much of the players - O'Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says Monday's Euro 2024 qualifying defeat by Kazakhstan was "heartbreaking", but his side must improve defensively.

The result was also Northern Ireland's third 1-0 loss in a row after defeats by Finland and Denmark.

"It was a very tough goal for us to lose," O'Neill said.

After Friday's dramatic defeat in Copenhagen, where teenage debutant Callum Marshall was denied a last-gasp equaliser by VAR, Northern Ireland went into the game hoping to build on a much-improved performance.

However, they struggled to break down an organised Kazakhstan defence with Craig Cathcart and George Saville missing close-range headers in the first half.

Conor McMenamin's powerful, long-range drive was the closest the hosts came to a breakthrough after the restart, and they were punished when substitute Aimbetov raced past several challenges to slot home in the 88th minute.

"To concede the way we do at that stage of the game, it's heartbreaking really," added O'Neill, who is in his second spell of managing the team.

"That has been the pattern of the games we have played so far. We lost narrowly here to Finland and we lost narrowly in Copenhagen and now tonight.

"If you concede the nature of the goals we have done in all of those three defeats then it is very difficult at this level to get back into the game. That's proven to be the case."

'We're asking too much of young players'

Prior to the match, O'Neill had said his goal was to make Windsor Park a fortress and he was aiming to blood young players in the campaign.

Northern Ireland were missing several experienced players such as captain Steven Davis, the versatile Stuart Dallas, midfielder Corry Evans and striker Josh Magennis, while young Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley was also missing.

"I don't think tonight was a game that we should have lost," added the 53-year-old former Stoke boss.

"We did everything to try and win it, and we made as many attacking substitutions as we could. There was a lot of younger players coming in and starting the game and I was pleased with a lot of aspects of their performances.

"I'm optimistic that we have got some very good young players but we are probably asking too much of them at this moment of time. We need our older players and we need to hang on to them as long as we can.

"At the moment there are players in the latter stages of their career and there are players right at the infancy of their career. We probably don't have enough players who are making a big enough impact in that middle age group. That is something we have to try and work on as well."

Abat Aimbetov scored a late winner at Windsor Park to condemn Northern Ireland to defeat

The defeat leaves Northern Ireland facing an uphill task if they are to qualify for a first major tournament since the Euro 2016 finals.

Kazakhstan and Finland are both on nine points, while Slovenia and Denmark closely follow on seven.

Northern Ireland are cut adrift on three points, with their sole win coming against minnows San Marino, and they face difficult trips to Slovenia and Kazakhstan in September's window.

"The games in September will be difficult, a big test and big challenge for us but that is what it is about," he said.

"You have to go away to difficult places and we will go there, will hopefully a little bit more strength in our squad than we've had in the opening two international windows. We will hopefully have Corry Evans back, I'm not sure about Stuart Dallas or Steven Davis.

"We have a lot of players who can come back and strength us as a group."