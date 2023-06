Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Craig Brown, the last man to take Scotland to a World Cup finals, has died at the age of 82.

The national team's longest-serving manager, he was in charge for 71 games from 1993 to 2001, qualifying for Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.

He was also on the staff for the 1986 and 1990 finals.

Brown managed Preston North End and Motherwell before ending his career at Aberdeen in 2013 and moving into a board position at Pittodrie.

The news was announced by the Pittodrie club.

Awarded a CBE in 1999 for services to football, the former Dundee and Falkirk player spent nine years as manager of Clyde, starting out in 1977 while working as a primary school head teacher.

Having impressed with Scotland as a youth-level coach, he was asked to join Alex Ferguson's backroom team for the 1986 World Cup and would go on to serve as Andy Roxburgh's assistant, reaching the 1990 World Cup and Euro 92 finals.

Brown replaced Roxburgh when the chain of qualifying for five successive World Cups was broken, firstly overseeing a 3-1 loss away to Italy as interim boss.

Thereafter, his overall record with Scotland was 32 wins, 18 draws and 20 defeats.

On the road to France 98, Scotland famously kicked off against no opposition in Tallinn as Estonia protested a late change in kick-off time and Brown's team opened the tournament against Brazil in Paris, losing out 2-1.