Stefan Johansen started 21 Championship games for QPR last season

Club captain Stefan Johansen has departed Queens Park Rangers after the midfielder's contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old Norway international scored two goals in 30 appearances for the Championship club last season.

"There is no bad blood at all, I have had conversations with the club and I think it's time to move on," he told the QPR website. external-link

"It suits all parties that I am leaving now. I have had a great time."

Johansen joined the R's on loan from Fulham in January 2021, and made a permanent move to Loftus Road that summer.

In total the former Celtic man scored seven goals in 88 outings for the west London outfit.