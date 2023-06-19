Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Regan Hendry helped Tranmere Rovers to a 12th-placed finish in League Two last term

Tranmere Rovers have signed midfielder Regan Hendry on a two-year deal from Forest Green Rovers, while Connor Jennings has rejoined the club.

Hendry, 25, turned out 19 times for Rovers during a loan spell in 2023.

Jennings made 171 appearances during his first stint, winning promotion from the National League to League One.

He returns on a one-year deal having turned down the offer of a new contract with Hartlepool United, with whom he was relegated from League Two.

Hendry played 63 games for Forest Green, helping them win the League Two title in 2021-22.

"I got a taste of what Tranmere and the fans are about over the last five months, and am happy to commit myself to the club," he told the club website. external-link

Jennings, 31, added: "I'm thrilled to be home. It's so surreal being back, but something that I'm really looking forward to.

"I'm looking forward to a fresh start - it was a no-brainer, really."

