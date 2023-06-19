Tranmere Rovers sign Forest Green midfielder Regan Hendry while Connor Jennings rejoins
Last updated on .From the section Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have signed midfielder Regan Hendry on a two-year deal from Forest Green Rovers, while Connor Jennings has rejoined the club.
Hendry, 25, turned out 19 times for Rovers during a loan spell in 2023.
Jennings made 171 appearances during his first stint, winning promotion from the National League to League One.
He returns on a one-year deal having turned down the offer of a new contract with Hartlepool United, with whom he was relegated from League Two.
Hendry played 63 games for Forest Green, helping them win the League Two title in 2021-22.
"I got a taste of what Tranmere and the fans are about over the last five months, and am happy to commit myself to the club," he told the club website.
Jennings, 31, added: "I'm thrilled to be home. It's so surreal being back, but something that I'm really looking forward to.
"I'm looking forward to a fresh start - it was a no-brainer, really."
