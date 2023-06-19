Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Adam Randell made his Plymouth debut in November 2018 and has made a total of 81 appearances for the club

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Randell has signed a new contract with the League One champions.

The 22-year-old, who scored four goals in 40 outings last season, will now remain with the Pilgrims until the summer of 2026.

"He played a massive part in our success last season contributing with vital goals and assists," boss Steven Schumacher told the club website. external-link

"I know he will be a key player for us in the Championship this season."

Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip described the Plymouth-born player as "an outstanding young footballer".

"Adam fits the mould of everything we are trying to build here," Dewsnip added.

"He also has so much room for development which will see him become an even more important player for the club moving forward."

Plymouth will be back in the Championship for the first time since 2009-10, having won the third tier with 101 points last season.