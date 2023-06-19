Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Kevin Betsy's playing career included spells at Fulham, Barnsley, Bristol City, Southend and Wycombe

Cambridge United have appointed former Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy as head coach Mark Bonner's assistant.

The 45-year-old most recently worked as first-team coach at Wigan Athletic, but left when Kolo Toure was sacked as manager in January.

The U's parted company with former assistant head coach Gary Waddock external-link last month after three years with the club.

"I believe he [Betsy] will be a fantastic addition to our coaching team," said U's boss Bonner.

"His coaching journey has been varied and has seen him work with some top young talent in the development pathways, but his experiences across a variety of roles, along with his personality, will make him an excellent fit."

Betsy left Crawley after only four months with the team bottom of League Two, but did guide them to a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Premier League side Fulham.

He previously had spells in charge of England youth teams from under-16s through to under-18s and Arsenal Under-23.