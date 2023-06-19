Close menu

Bournemouth: Cherries sack Gary O'Neil and appoint Andoni Iraola as new head coach on two-year deal

Andoni Iraola
Andoni Iraola's Rayo Vallecano finished 11th in La Liga last season

Bournemouth have announced Andoni Iraola as their new head coach, replacing Gary O'Neil who was sacked earlier on Monday.

Spaniard Iraola, 40, has signed a two-year deal with the Cherries following the expiry of his contract at La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

O'Neil was sacked seven months after he was made the club's permanent boss and helped them to Premier League safety.

"We're so excited to welcome Andoni to the club," said chairman Bill Foley.

Iraola spent three years at Rayo Vallecano, guiding them to 11th in the Spanish top flight last season.

In his first season in charge, he earned promotion with the Madrid club from Segunda Division, before guiding them to the Copa Del Rey semi-finals in the 2021-22 campaign.

Foley added: "With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly.

"He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision. His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive and we're confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter."

Iraola started his managerial career in 2018 in Cyprus with AEK Larnaca, before returning to Spain the following year to manager Mirandes for one season.

As a player, former right-back Iraola made more than 500 appearances for Athletic Bilbao and won seven international caps for Spain. He also played for New York City in in Major League Soccer.

Iraola will join up with the Bournemouth squad at the start of pre-season in July.

Foley, also Bournemouth's owner, added: "We have identified a number of targets in the transfer market, which along with our January additions will supplement our strong playing squad to give Andoni the best chance to consolidate our Premier League status and keep progressing."

  • Comment posted by Paul Phillips, today at 15:13

    Who in the right mind would dismiss a bloke who inherited a team he didn’t ask for, keep the team up with GAMES to spare, thus having crucial premier league experience (albeit short term), to bring in someone with precisely 0 minutes in the premier league and have people running for the football history books to find out who he is?

    Disastrous season ahead for Bournemouth. Shame.

    • Reply posted by AFCB_Dave, today at 15:16

      AFCB_Dave replied:
      Sorry Paul but you are wrong on all of that. GON was never the right long term manager. We played poorly too often.

  • Comment posted by Peace be with you, today at 15:20

    As a Bournemouth fan I am really embarrassed. To sack Gary after such a fantastic achievement is complete madness. He was a good man; humble and intelligent and understood the Bournemouth way. I want to thank him with all my heart for giving everything. This is a sad day for our club.

    • Reply posted by Foxylady, today at 15:29

      Foxylady replied:
      Although I agree with you GON did a good job, I don’t think he could take us up another level which is needed if we are to stay up next season and progress.

  • Comment posted by Alba, today at 15:15

    They must have been workign on this in the background for weeks. Poor way to run a club going behind your own manager's back. I hope they get relegated next season.

    • Reply posted by megaphat , today at 15:53

      megaphat replied:
      Let the revolving door start at Bournemouth. So who got Iraola as one of if not the first to be sacked??

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 15:16

    Clearly done behind O'Neil's back. He took over part way through the season and kept them in the league fairly comfortably. What more was expected of him? Disgusting decision.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:01

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Aha, so Bournemouth already had ‘their manager’ in place and Gary O’Neil just happened to be in their way and had to remove. All makes perfect sense now.

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 15:21

    Nothing against this new manger he seems to have a pretty good record but what have young British managers got to do to be given a decent chance
    He done well keeping them up

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 15:36

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      He's practically the same age as GON , without the PL experience. Doesn't make sense to me, and, like you say, young British manager is binned.

  • Comment posted by Gary Ward, today at 15:14

    Why on earth have they sacked O Neil, hope they go down now.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 15:46

      david replied:
      As a Bournemouth fan, if you watched our whole season, apart from our win streaks we played really, really poorly. Love gaz but not sure he was ever a long term choice

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 15:11

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 15:14

    Iraola was appointed manager of Cypriot club AEK Larnaca FC on 18 June 2018, succeeding compatriot Imanol Idiakez.[26] He was sacked the following 14 January,[27] after nearly two months without winning a single match

    This is gonna go well haha!!

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 15:16

      Alba replied:
      He won the cup with them.

  • Comment posted by garry davis, today at 15:18

    Surely Gary has got a case for unfair dismissal

    • Reply posted by Work in progress, today at 15:35

      Work in progress replied:
      Are you sure he hasn't been paid off?

  • Comment posted by Christopher Hill, today at 15:18

    Our football is in the hands of agents and others with little interest in our communities. This stinks

    • Reply posted by John H, today at 15:23

      John H replied:
      Correct but thats football now.No loyality really any more because its all money driven.I am a Tykes supporter and we missed out on the play offs and our manager is being linked with a move to SWS.they seem to have more money than Barnsley!

  • Comment posted by Vestan_Pance, today at 15:14

    I'm going to stick my neck on the line and say he will be gone by Christmas

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 15:16

    I mean if they'd manage to line up Potter then fair enough... But Iraola who?????
    Fair play if he tears it up, maybe a genius move.
    Can't help but feel they'll be looking for new manager at some point during the coming season.
    O'Neill must've slept with the Chairman's wife - no other logical explanation.

    • Reply posted by depotman, today at 15:23

      depotman replied:
      Maybe they know more about world football than you????

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 15:15

    All neutrals will be wanting Bournemouth to be relegated now for sure

    • Reply posted by Stevem1988, today at 15:19

      Stevem1988 replied:
      100%

  • Comment posted by Ryo, today at 15:10

    Who?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:31

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well guys. I once met him in a club down in old Soho. Where you drink champagne and it tastes like Coca Cola, Cola Cola. He walked up to me and he asked me to dance. I asked him his name and he said Im called Iraola, prounouced Iraola

  • Comment posted by rucam1010, today at 15:13

    who?

  • Comment posted by Dons Outlook, today at 15:14

    They've done well to get someone even more unknown than Gary O'Neil !!

    • Reply posted by William Munny, today at 15:40

      William Munny replied:
      this new fella will at least speak English

  • Comment posted by red on my sleeve , today at 15:12

    who? 😁

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:16

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Who? What? Why?

  • Comment posted by Ellis11, today at 15:15

    People asking who - ex long-time servant right back with Athletic Bilbao, and recent manager of Rayo Vallecano. Guided them to promotion and two consecutive top 12 finishes, and the Copa del Rey semis the season before last.

    • Reply posted by G-MAN, today at 15:22

      G-MAN replied:
      That makes him even more of a "who?" to me.

  • Comment posted by adampreece, today at 15:12

    I was expecting....more.

  • Comment posted by Groucho2nd, today at 15:16

    TBH I think this decision is disgusting. Relegation and oblivion would be richly deserved.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 16:35

      david replied:
      Troll

