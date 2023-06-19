Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Billy Chadwick sustained an ACL injury in November 2021 which ruled him out until October last year

Stockport County have signed forward Billy Chadwick on one-year contract on a free transfer from Hull City.

The 23-year-old leaves his hometown club to join the Hatters, with the option of a further year on his deal.

Chadwick made a total of nine first-team appearances for Championship club Hull and spent time on loan at National League North side Boston last term.

"We believe he has potential to kick on and we have a developmental plan for him," said boss Dave Challinor. external-link

"We all feel he's younger than his years if you like, as he's had a bad time with injury over the past few years.

"He's shown signs of getting back to himself in a recent loan and this opportunity hopefully gives him the platform to get back to his pre-injury level, have an impact on our first-team squad, and become a win-win for everyone."

