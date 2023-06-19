Billy Chadwick: Stockport County sign forward on one-year deal from Hull City
Stockport
Stockport County have signed forward Billy Chadwick on one-year contract on a free transfer from Hull City.
The 23-year-old leaves his hometown club to join the Hatters, with the option of a further year on his deal.
Chadwick made a total of nine first-team appearances for Championship club Hull and spent time on loan at National League North side Boston last term.
"We believe he has potential to kick on and we have a developmental plan for him," said boss Dave Challinor.
"We all feel he's younger than his years if you like, as he's had a bad time with injury over the past few years.
"He's shown signs of getting back to himself in a recent loan and this opportunity hopefully gives him the platform to get back to his pre-injury level, have an impact on our first-team squad, and become a win-win for everyone."
