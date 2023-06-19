Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Brendan Rodgers won back-to-back trebles in his two full seasons at Celtic

Brendan Rodgers will convince any doubters among the Celtic support because he "knows how to win", says former club captain Paul Lambert.

Rodgers has returned as manager four years and four months after his sudden departure to Leicester City.

The 50-year-old won seven out of seven domestic trophies but his mid-season exit still rankles with some fans.

"Brendan knows exactly what he's walking into," Lambert told BBC Radio Scotland.

"He knows the club and its culture, he knows how to win and he grasped really quickly that when you're at Celtic, that's the bottom line. You have to win games.

"The fans who are saying they don't want him - because there's a bit of hurt there - he'll pass that by and once he starts to win games everyone will forget it."

Rodgers was sacked by Leicester in April as the club slid towards relegation. However, he did enjoy previous success, landing the club's first FA Cup and twice finishing fifth in the Premier League.

The 50-year-old is replacing Ange Postecoglou, who left for Tottenham after winning five out of six domestic trophies in his two seasons with Celtic.

"I think it's the right choice," continued Lambert on Rodgers' return. "Celtic are in a really good place, really strong structure-wise.

"Celtic are in pole position at the minute and they need to keep Rangers behind them, although I can't see Rangers being as bad as they were last year.

"Brendan knows he has to win titles and the big thing for Celtic is trying to make a mark in Europe. If he can do that, that's massive progress for the club. Celtic were competitive in the Champions League group stage last time, a little bit of naivety here and there maybe.

"There's only one way the support want you to play and that's attack. It doesn't matter who comes to Celtic Park, whether it's Bayern Munich or Manchester City, the fans expect you to give them a game. You have to live with that and Brendan knows that."