Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Joel Coleman has played for Oldham, Huddersfield, Shrewsbury, Fleetwood and Rochdale

Bolton Wanderers have signed goalkeeper Joel Coleman on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old spent the majority of last season with Ipswich Town but did not make an appearance for the Blues as they won promotion to the Championship.

Coleman, who was born in Bolton, is the second free-agent keeper to join the Trotters this week after Nathan Baxter signed on Monday.

"To be able to represent Bolton is massive for me and a dream come true," he told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.