Gary O'Neil: Bournemouth sack head coach less than seven months after permanent appointment

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouthcomments476

Gary O'Neil
O'Neil became Bournemouth's permanent manager on a one-and-a-half year contract in November 2022, with the option to extended by 12 months

Bournemouth have sacked Gary O'Neil less than seven months after he was appointed as the club's permanent manager.

The 40-year-old took charge as interim boss after Scott Parker was sacked in August, then was appointed on a permanent basis in November.

O'Neil won 10 of his 34 Premier League games in charge last season, guiding Bournemouth to a 15th-placed finish.

"This has been a difficult decision," Bournemouth owner Bill Foley said.

"It has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

"Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club."

Bournemouth have said they will announce O'Neil's successor "imminently".

O'Neill took the helm at Vitality Stadium after Parker was sacked following a 9-0 hammering by Liverpool - the joint biggest defeat in Premier League history.

It was the club's third successive defeat, but O'Neil went unbeaten in his first six games in charge.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by TheHappyCanary, today at 12:45

    Well, that's everyone hoping Bournemouth get relegated then.

    Manager of the year material with where they were when he took over!

    Madness

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 12:51

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Don't speak before you know the whole story.

      Something could have happened behind the scenes

  • Comment posted by Humph, today at 12:45

    He kept up a team that their ex-manager Scott Parker dismissed as not good enough for the Premier League, and that’s the thanks he gets.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 12:49

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Won’t be short of job offers. That said, if they didn’t fancy him long term they’d have pulled the trigger at the first sign of trouble. Arguably better for both parties to do it this way.

  • Comment posted by The King of Birmingham, today at 12:45

    Is the this the first or final sacking of the season?

    • Reply posted by Mykyrdskynyrd, today at 12:48

      Mykyrdskynyrd replied:
      First with transfer window now open.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 12:47

    Anyone else falling out of love with football?

    and before anyone says anything, yes i know i'm commenting on a football thread, but the things that are going on in the game right now are just mental.

    I've even cancelled my BT sport subscription LOL

    • Reply posted by timbobaggie, today at 13:01

      timbobaggie replied:
      Been getting bored with it for some time now, especially the Premier League. Most of the football is just so negative. The further down the leagues you go the more entertaining the football seems to get. The most entertaining matches I saw during the world cup were 2nd round FA Cup games.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 12:44

    Super Frank must be waiting in the wings. Bournemouth couldn't pass up this chance.

    • Reply posted by Allanon, today at 12:57

      Allanon replied:
      Guaranteed relegation then if Frank takes over, they deserve him given O'Neill's treatment

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 12:45

    Manager sackings never cease to amaze me.

    HAS to be something going on behind the scenes. Makes zero sense after the season they had.

    • Reply posted by Abu, today at 12:46

      Abu replied:
      maybe ambition. Hes still an inexperienced manager and if they have money to spend then they want someone with a better track record

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:46

    is this a joke unless he's done something naughty outside football I can't imagine why they would do this

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 13:16

      Raedwulf replied:
      Gobsmacked, frankly. Ludicrous!

  • Comment posted by JahLion, today at 12:45

    Absolutely outrageous, he was arguably manager of the season just gone. What more could he have done?

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 12:50

    Rodgers to leave Celtic for Bournemouth because the opportunity is too good to turn down 😅

    • Reply posted by pjdykes, today at 13:00

      pjdykes replied:
      And Big Sam to take over at Celtic...?

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 12:45

    This makes no sense! O’Neil performed a miracle keeping Bournemouth up last year and this is his reward? Shameful!

    • Reply posted by Billy B, today at 12:48

      Billy B replied:
      Should go for unfair dismissal

  • Comment posted by Jeremy, today at 12:44

    He kept Bournemouth up and they've sacked him? I wonder if there has been disagreement behind the scenes on the way forward.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 12:54

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      I’m guessing disagreements about transfer spending. Still……it’s a dead cold sacking.

  • Comment posted by Uncle Badger, today at 12:51

    Madness. Look at the current Premier table! They are third!

    • Reply posted by afcbrossco, today at 12:52

      afcbrossco replied:
      Ha Ha. Nice one.

  • Comment posted by The Truth is, today at 12:49

    Absolutely bonkers - sack the Board! The guy did brilliantly last year in the circumstances. I feel sorry for the supporters who deserve better!

    • Reply posted by AFCB_Dave, today at 13:16

      AFCB_Dave replied:
      Us supporters mostly wanted a more experienced manager though. GON is a decent coach but could you really see him taking us higher?
      The board we now have are fantastic,

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 12:49

    Chris Hughton mid table after promotion, Mourinho a week before a final, Patrick Vieira mid table with an easier run in, with the exception of Ranieri at Leicester, this has to be the most ridiculous sacking in PL history.

    • Reply posted by LHPS , today at 12:55

      LHPS replied:
      Leicester were hurtling towards the bottom 3 under Ranieri in the second season. He reverted to type and starting tinkering. It was the right call. This one, not so much.

  • Comment posted by The gospel according to Dan, today at 12:47

    No class doing this . If this was any of the so called bigger clubs doing this . the media would be calling this out as being out of order etc .
    But when the smaller clubs constantly
    Sack their managers it’s ok .

    • Reply posted by redgringo, today at 13:00

      redgringo replied:
      Frankly, that's not true. The media generally get their panties in a bunch when any manager gets the bullet. I would think it is a pretty safe bet some sort of drastic disagreement or incident has prompted this. Wait and see.

  • Comment posted by A Plea For Common Sense, today at 12:45

    He did so well to keep them up this year when most people had them down to drop. I guess most will now say the same for this year.

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 12:44

    What on earth.

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 12:47

    That’s just nuts, he kept them up and they played decent football to boot.

    • Reply posted by AFCB_Dave, today at 13:17

      AFCB_Dave replied:
      Yes, he kept us up. No, we didn't play good football in most games.

  • Comment posted by Wiltshire Pompey, today at 12:47

    Why? That’s the thanks you get these days for keeping a club in the Premiership - total madness…

  • Comment posted by Pops, today at 12:45

    What's going on? How's that for loyalty..............

