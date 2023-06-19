Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Former Manchester City forward Bremer scored 13 goals in 24 league games during her three seasons at Wolfsburg

Brighton have signed Germany forward Pauline Bremer from Champions League runners-up Wolfsburg.

The 27-year-old, who came on as a late substitute in the Champions League final defeat by Barcelona this month, has agreed a two-year contract.

Twice a Champions League winner with Lyon, Bremer played for Manchester City in the Women's Super League from 2017 to 2020.

"I'm excited to start a new chapter in my career," she said.

"Wolfsburg is a really good club and I felt at home, but I was looking for a new adventure and Brighton is the best next step in my career."

Bremer scored five goals in only nine league appearances last season as Wolfsburg finished two points behind champions Bayern Munich.

She is Brighton's first signing under head coach Melissa Phillips, who helped the club avoid relegation after being appointed in April.

Phillips said: "She brings a wealth of experience in the women's game across multiple leagues and has the winning mentality that we are trying to implement within our squad."

Bremer also won two league titles in two seasons with Lyon before joining City, but was ruled out for more than a year after breaking a leg on debut.

She scored 10 goals in 12 WSL games in the 2019-20 season before it was interrupted by the Covid pandemic.