Georgia celebrate Saturday's win over Cyprus

Euro 2024 qualifying: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 20 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra & BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

The euphoric scenes in central Oslo on Saturday night were a sight to behold as the Tartan Army revelled in one of the most memorable moments in the long history of the Scotland national team.

The sound of bagpipes and singing drifted across the Norwegian capital well into the early hours following an act of escapology that Harry Houdini would have applauded.

Steve Clarke was visibly elated at the Ulleval Stadion as his team turned defeat into victory, but unlike those in the away end, he reset immediately to focus on the next challenge.

And just when the Scotland fans thought it was safe to go back in the water, the bogeymen from European Championship campaigns of the not-too-distant past are back and looking to bring them back down to earth in Glasgow.

The name Georgia still sends a shiver down the collective spine. A nation that has not once, but twice inflicted mortal damage to Scottish qualification hopes.

In the campaigns to reach Euro 2008 and Euro 2016, the men from the Caucasus scuppered Scotland. They are probably a better side now than on those two occasions.

So are Scotland, though, and it's poised to be an intriguing battle on Glasgow's southside as the hosts attempt to open a qualifying campaign with four successive victories for the first time.

Painful Scottish memories

The Georgians are in fine fettle themselves. On a run of just one defeat in their past 15 outings, they beat Cyprus 2-1 in the other Group A game while the Scotland supporters partied.

They left it late and owed their first goal to an almighty blunder by St Mirren's Alex Gogic, but it was job done and, given Norway's tribulations, will want to make a push for a top two finish. A win at Hampden Park would move them to within two points of the Scots with a game in hand.

The defeats in 2007 and 2015 were both in Tblisi and were both equally soul destroying.

The Scots missed out on qualification in the former as a direct result of the 2-0 loss in a campaign in which they had won home and away against France. It left them having to beat the world champions Italy in the final game of the group and the heartache from that rain-soaked evening on Mount Florida endures even now.

Georgia, with two 17-year-olds in the team, including in goal, destroyed manager Alex McLeish's dreams of taking the team to the finals in Austria and Switzerland.

Scotland would be pipped for a play-off by the Irish eight years later because of the insipid 1-0 defeat under Gordon Strachan back at the yawning Boris Paichadze Stadium.

The home matches in those campaigns were both won by the Scots at Hampden and Ibrox respectively, but it was hard work each time.

'Kvaradona' makes a splash with Napoli

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has enjoyed an incredible debut season with Serie A champions Napoli

Like Norway and Erling Haaland, Georgia have a superstar at their disposal in the exciting Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 22-year-old has made such an impression at the newly-crowned Italian champions that they have nicknamed him 'Kvaradona' after their legendary demigod Diego Maradona. They really must love him.

Kvaratskhelia was involved in 31 of Napoli's goals across all competitions as he more than played his part in their first title victory in 33 years and he is a clear and present danger to the Scots. He can score from just about anywhere in the attacking third. His goal against Atalanta in March was in the breathtaking category.

His value is now 10-times the £10m his club gave Dinamo Batumi for his services last year.

The future looks bright for the Georgians, who are coached by Bayern Munich great and former France defender Willy Sagnol, with two other 22-year-olds making waves.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili won the Valencia fans' player of the year award after his second season at the Mestalla. He kept a clean sheet as his team beat Real Madrid last month.

At the other end of the pitch is French-born Georges Mikautadze, whose 24 goals and nine assists went a long way to sealing promotion to Ligue 1 for his club Metz. He scored the opener against the Cypriots.

Midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze, linked by some to Aberdeen recently, is another who looks to have a promising career ahead of him. He helped Slovan Bratislava win the Slovakian title and scored the first ever goal in the Nations League against Kazakhstan as a teenager in 2018.

In the wake of the humbling in Tblisi in 2007, striker Kenny Miller said: "Maybe we were overdue a bad result." Clarke and his players will be determined to keep their superb form going and a win would take them to within touching distance of Euro 2024 at the halfway stage.

They could perhaps exorcise some ghosts while they are at it.