Josh Farrell had a spell on loan at Torremolinos before leaving Granada for Villanovense on a permanent deal in January

Josh Farrell is a striker from Spain who trained with Brennan Johnson while the Nottingham Forest forward was on holiday in Marbella.

Now Farrell, 19, is hoping to follow Johnson's lead by shining for Wales on the international stage.

Farrell was born and raised in Spain, but is the son of British parents, and it was his father's long-standing friendship with former Swansea City striker Lee Trundle which helped bring him to the Football Association of Wales' attention.

Farrell is eligible to represent Wales through his late grandmother Anwen, from Blaenau Ffestiniog.

As a child Farrell would make regular visits to Wales to see her, whereas now he comes over on football business.

Farrell spent three years as a youngster at Granada - who have just been promoted back to Spain's top flight after a year away - but spent the second half of the 2022-23 season at fourth-tier side Villanovense.

He is currently in negotiations over a new Villanovense contract, although the focus for now is on Wales Under-21s' opening Uefa European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Denmark in Vejle on Tuesday (17:00 BST).

It is a demanding first competitive game for new boss Matty Jones, but Farrell is convinced Wales can trouble the Danes.

"Ever since Matty Jones has come in, it's been all about brotherhood, positivity and fighting for each other's back," he says.

"With that mindset I think we can be competitive with any other country."

Farrell is part of a new-look Wales squad featuring six players who are uncapped at this level.

He has some under-21 experience having first been called up for Jones' maiden camp in September, 2022.

Farrell previously played for Wales at under-17 and under-19 level thanks in part to Swansea club ambassador Trundle, who helped get him into the Welsh system.

Though he hails from Spain, Farrell says Wales has "always felt more like home".

"I used to come to Wales a lot, but my grandmum has sadly passed away now," he adds.

"Living in Spain as a foreigner, I have never really felt Spanish. Growing up with Welsh family, you just feel more in contact with the Welsh culture than the Spanish culture."

Farrell, who lives in Malaga with his family, got the chance to take the field with some countrymen last year.

"I trained with Brennan Johnson a few times and also with Tyler Roberts," he says.

"They came out on holiday and we had a few sessions in Marbella."

Farrell has also had the chance to meet Gareth Bale and, during the current camp, Aaron Ramsey.

The two biggest stars of a golden spell for Wales' men's senior side have met the under-21 squad to pass on their experiences.

"They are very nice towards everyone and we always appreciate it when they come and chat with us," Farrell says.

Ramsey and Bale were invited along by Jones, the former Leicester City and Leeds United midfielder who succeeded Paul Bodin as Wales Under-21s boss last September.

Farrell says Jones' man management skills are having an impact.

"He is very good one-to-one with players," he adds. "I have had chats with him and it really helps because you live away and don't get to see much of the Welsh set-up."

Farrell has already impressed under Jones, scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 friendly victory over Scotland in March.

Now comes the challenge of attempting to follow the lead of Wales' senior side by reaching a major tournament.

The start could not be harder for Jones' team, for Denmark are top seeds in Group I having reached four of the last five Uefa European Under-21 Championships.

Nevertheless, Farrell says there is optimism within Jones' squad.

"It's very exciting to be involved in this campaign," he says.

"It's always an honour to put on the Welsh shirt."