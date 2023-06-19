Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Lukas Jensen has also had loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Carlisle United

Lincoln City have signed goalkeeper Lukas Jensen on a two-year contract following his release by Burnley.

The 24-year-old Dane spent last season on loan at Accrington Stanley, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

Jensen, who is 6ft 6ins tall, joined Burnley from Helsingor in 2019, but did not play a senior game for the Clarets.

"I've been following the club in recent years and have seen loads of young keepers who have played lots of games," he told the Imps website.

Jensen is Lincoln's third summer signing following midfielder Alistair Smith and winger Reeco Hackett.

"He has the attributes that we look for in this position; he commands his penalty box, he's an excellent shot stopper, is aerially dominant and will be a presence in our goal," said head coach Mark Kennedy.

"He was our number one target for this position and I am sure he will really enjoy working closing with Scott Fry, our goalkeeping coach. This is another positive signing for us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.