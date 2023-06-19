Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City last won the Community Shield in 2019, with Arsenal winning the following year

The decision to hold the Community Shield on a Sunday evening will "undoubtedly lead to empty seats", says the Football Supporters' Association.

Manchester City face Arsenal in the season curtain raiser at Wembley on 6 August, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 BST.

City fan group WeAre1894 has called on supporters to boycott the match because of the "significant travel challenges".

The FSA said it understood the "upset" over the "inconvenient scheduling".

A spokesperson told BBC Sport: "What used to be an early to mid-afternoon game is now being held on a Sunday evening at the behest of the FA's broadcasters.

"Manchester City supporters are understandably upset, with some calling for boycotts, at this inconvenient scheduling of the Community Shield which will leave many facing difficult decisions about transport and time-off.

"This decision to put the needs of broadcasters ahead of match-going fans will undoubtedly lead to empty seats and sour what should be an otherwise exciting curtain-raiser for the new season."

Manchester City have told the BBC that the club will pass on fans' concerns to football authorities and broadcasters.

In a statement, WeAre1894 said they understand the dedication fans have for their team but believe that "collective action will bring about positive change".

"The 17:30 kick-off time presents significant challenges from Manchester, making it difficult for many loyal supporters to attend," the group said.

"It's time match-going fans were treated as a priority rather than an afterthought."

The group say they want to send a strong message to the Football Association and ITV, who will broadcasting the match live.

"Our collective absence from the stadium will demonstrate our discontent and advocate for fairer game times in the future."

Instead of buying tickets for the game, WeAre1894 have asked fans to donate either £10 or the equivalent cost of a match ticket towards food banks in Manchester.

The Community Shield played at the beginning of the English football season between the previous season's Premier League and FA Cup winners.

As Manchester City won both competitions, the second-placed Premier League team, Arsenal, will play in the fixture.