Quincy Promes has won 50 caps for the Netherlands

Former Netherlands striker Quincy Promes has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for stabbing his cousin in the knee.

The incident took place at a family party in July 2020 and the Spartak Moscow forward was found guilty of assault by a Dutch court.

His lawyer says he will appeal, according to Dutch broadcaster RTL.

Promes, who has also played for Sevilla and Ajax, lives in Russia and did not attend the court hearing.

The 31-year-old was also charged by Dutch prosecutors last month for his alleged involvement in drugs trafficking.