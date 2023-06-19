Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Balogun made his United States debut in a 3-0 win over Mexico on Thursday

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun said he "definitely won't go on loan again" after helping the United States win the Concacaf Nations League.

The 21-year-old, who switched international allegiance from England last month, scored in his second game for the USA to seal a 2-0 win against Canada on Sunday.

Balogun scored 21 goals in a breakthrough season on loan at Reims.

"I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place," he said.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.

"What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again."

Balogun, who was born in New York, signed a four-year Arsenal contract in 2021 but has only made two Premier League appearances since his senior debut in 2020.

He spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough before joining French club Reims on loan in August 2022.

Gabriel Jesus has been Arsenal's first choice centre-forward since joining from Manchester City last summer, with Eddie Nketiah filling in when the Brazilian was ruled out for more than three months with a knee injury.

Arsenal are in talks to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz this summer.

Balogun has been linked with Inter Milan, AC Milan and some Premier League clubs.

The US, who won the inaugural Concacaf Nations League in 2021, retained the title in Las Vegas as Chris Richards scored in the 12th minute and Balogun in the 34th.

"It's amazing. It's a dream scenario for me," said Balogun.

"To be here now, the transition is amazing. I'm just overwhelmed with delight."