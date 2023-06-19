Cymru Premier: Colwyn Bay host Caernarfon on opening weekend
Colwyn Bay will make their Cymru Premier debut at home against Caernarfon Town on the opening weekend of the new season.
Bay, promoted as last season's Cymru North champions, returned to Welsh football in 2019 after 35 years playing in England.
Cymru South champions Barry Town return to the top-flight after a season's absence with a trip to Bala Town.
Champions The New Saints begin their defence at home to Connah's Quay Nomads
Saints, who won their 15th title last season, face the side who finished runners-up on Friday 11 August.
The opening evening will also see Haverfordwest County, who won last season's European play-off final, face Pontypridd United.
The first phase of the season concludes on Saturday, 13 January.
JD Cymru Premier first round of fixtures in full
Friday, 11 August
Haverfordwest County v Pontypridd United
The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads
Saturday, 12 August
Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met
Bala Town v Barry Town United
Newtown v Penybont
Sunday, 13 August
Colwyn Bay v Caernarfon Town