Euro 2024 qualifying: Who made your Scotland XI to face Georgia
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
|Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Scotland v Georgia
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 20 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer
Scotland are bidding for four wins out of four in Euro 2024 qualifying and BBC Sport website users were asked to pick their XI for Tuesday's match with Georgia.
Most (almost 30%) selected a 4-3-3 formation, with Angus Gunn once again in goal.
Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson continue in defence, but there is no place for Ryan Porteous, who started Saturday's win over Norway.
Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Callum McGregor make up the midfield with Stuart Armstrong, Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie in attack.
