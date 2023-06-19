Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 20 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

Scotland are bidding for four wins out of four in Euro 2024 qualifying and BBC Sport website users were asked to pick their XI for Tuesday's match with Georgia.

Most (almost 30%) selected a 4-3-3 formation, with Angus Gunn once again in goal.

Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson continue in defence, but there is no place for Ryan Porteous, who started Saturday's win over Norway.

Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Callum McGregor make up the midfield with Stuart Armstrong, Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie in attack.