Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Final
CroatiaCroatia19:45SpainSpain
Venue: De Kuip

Croatia v Spain

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia6411125713
2Moldova6411106413
3Andorra622267-18
4Liechtenstein6006111-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia4400102812
2Malta42025416
3San Marino400409-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel42208628
2Iceland40406604
3Albania402246-22
4Football Union of Russia00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze632188011
2Finland62228628
3Montenegro62136607
4Romania621368-27

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland6411115613
2Ukraine6321104611
3R. of Ireland62138717
4Armenia6105417-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands6510146816
2Belgium6312118310
3Poland6213612-67
4Wales6015611-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101631316
2Bulgaria623110829
3North Macedonia62137707
4Gibraltar6015318-151

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain632185311
2Portugal6312113810
3Switzerland630369-39
4Czech Rep6114513-84

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece6501102815
2Kosovo630311839
3Northern Ireland6123710-35
4Cyprus6123412-85

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan641186213
2Azerbaijan631274310
3Slovakia621356-17
4Belarus603337-43

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy632187111
2Hungary631285310
3Germany614111927
4England6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia6411135813
2Norway631277010
3Slovenia6132610-46
4Sweden6114711-44

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641186213
2Denmark640295412
3France612357-25
4Austria6114610-44

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey64111851313
2Luxembourg632197211
3Faroe Islands6222710-38
4Lithuania6015214-121
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories