Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Third Place Play-off
NetherlandsNetherlands0ItalyItaly2

Netherlands v Italy

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bijlow
  • 22Dumfries
  • 12Geertruida
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Aké
  • 6Wieffer
  • 21F de Jong
  • 18Malen
  • 11Simons
  • 10Lang
  • 9Gakpo

Substitutes

  • 2Timber
  • 3Blind
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 13Flekken
  • 14Botman
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Malacia
  • 17Veerman
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Noppert

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1G Donnarumma
  • 13Tolói
  • 15Acerbi
  • 23Buongiorno
  • 3DimarcoBooked at 34mins
  • 7Frattesi
  • 16Cristante
  • 6Verratti
  • 20Gnonto
  • 9Retegui
  • 22Raspadori

Substitutes

  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 4Spinazzola
  • 5Darmian
  • 8Jorginho
  • 10Pellegrini
  • 11Zaniolo
  • 12Meret
  • 14Chiesa
  • 17Immobile
  • 18Barella
  • 19Bonucci
  • 21Vicario
Referee:
Glenn Nyberg

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  2. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Alessandro Buongiorno (Italy).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Noa Lang (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Xavi Simons (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Italy).

  6. Booking

    Federico Dimarco (Italy) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Xavi Simons (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Italy).

  9. Post update

    Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Italy).

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match (Netherlands).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Xavi Simons (Netherlands).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Netherlands 0, Italy 2. Davide Frattesi (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

  19. Post update

    Federico Dimarco (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Federico Dimarco (Italy).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia6411125713
2Moldova6411106413
3Andorra622267-18
4Liechtenstein6006111-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia4400102812
2Malta42025416
3San Marino400409-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel42208628
2Iceland40406604
3Albania402246-22
4Football Union of Russia00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze632188011
2Finland62228628
3Montenegro62136607
4Romania621368-27

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland6411115613
2Ukraine6321104611
3R. of Ireland62138717
4Armenia6105417-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands6510146816
2Belgium6312118310
3Poland6213612-67
4Wales6015611-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101631316
2Bulgaria623110829
3North Macedonia62137707
4Gibraltar6015318-151

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain632185311
2Portugal6312113810
3Switzerland630369-39
4Czech Rep6114513-84

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece6501102815
2Kosovo630311839
3Northern Ireland6123710-35
4Cyprus6123412-85

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan641186213
2Azerbaijan631274310
3Slovakia621356-17
4Belarus603337-43

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy632187111
2Hungary631285310
3Germany614111927
4England6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia6411135813
2Norway631277010
3Slovenia6132610-46
4Sweden6114711-44

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641186213
2Denmark640295412
3France612357-25
4Austria6114610-44

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey64111851313
2Luxembourg632197211
3Faroe Islands6222710-38
4Lithuania6015214-121
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories