Netherlands v Italy

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bijlow
- 22Dumfries
- 12Geertruida
- 4van Dijk
- 5Aké
- 6Wieffer
- 21F de Jong
- 18Malen
- 11Simons
- 10Lang
- 9Gakpo
Substitutes
- 2Timber
- 3Blind
- 7Bergwijn
- 8Wijnaldum
- 13Flekken
- 14Botman
- 15de Roon
- 16Malacia
- 17Veerman
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Noppert
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 1G Donnarumma
- 13Tolói
- 15Acerbi
- 23Buongiorno
- 3DimarcoBooked at 34mins
- 7Frattesi
- 16Cristante
- 6Verratti
- 20Gnonto
- 9Retegui
- 22Raspadori
Substitutes
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 4Spinazzola
- 5Darmian
- 8Jorginho
- 10Pellegrini
- 11Zaniolo
- 12Meret
- 14Chiesa
- 17Immobile
- 18Barella
- 19Bonucci
- 21Vicario
- Referee:
- Glenn Nyberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Delay in match because of an injury Alessandro Buongiorno (Italy).
Attempt blocked. Noa Lang (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Xavi Simons (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Italy).
Booking
Federico Dimarco (Italy) is shown the yellow card.
Xavi Simons (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Italy).
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Italy).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Netherlands).
Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Hand ball by Xavi Simons (Netherlands).
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 0, Italy 2. Davide Frattesi (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).
Federico Dimarco (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Federico Dimarco (Italy).