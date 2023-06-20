Last updated on .From the section Football

Matty Jones, the former Wales international, replaced Paul Bodin as Wales U21s manager in September, 2022

Rubin Colwill scored two penalties to earn Wales an opening 2025 European Under-21 Championship qualifier draw against nine-man Denmark, the Group I favourites.

The hosts struck first from the spot through Maurits Kjaergaard.

Colwill replied after Lucas Hey was sent off for the desperate handball that blocked the Welshman's shot.

But after his second penalty, Oliver Provstgaard headed Denmark level before Alexander Busch also saw red.

After Busch's exit for a rash challenge on Josh Thomas in the 80th minute, Wales could not take advantage.

Wales' best late chance fell to Charlie Savage, on for Cardiff City's Wales senior international Colwill, but he saw a good chance to regain the lead for the visitors superbly blocked by goalkeeper Philip Jorgensen.

It was new manager Matty Jones' first competitive game in charge.

Kjaergaard broke the deadlock after being brought down by Eli King.

Wales will be at Provstgaard's equaliser, scored while virtually unmarked from a corner.

Denmark, the group leaders, beat Lithuania 2-1 in the opening pool game. The group also includes the Czech Republic and Iceland.

Wales have never qualified for the Euro Under-21 finals, with a play-off defeat by England in 2007 the closest they have come.

While the aim will be to qualify, former Leeds United and Leicester City midfielder Jones has said the main objective of the U21s is to continue providing players for the senior side.