Rubin Colwill scored two penalties to earn Wales an opening 2025 European Under-21 Championship qualifier draw against nine-man Denmark, the Group I favourites.
The hosts struck first from the spot through Maurits Kjaergaard.
Colwill replied after Lucas Hey was sent off for the desperate handball that blocked the Welshman's shot.
But after his second penalty, Oliver Provstgaard headed Denmark level before Alexander Busch also saw red.
After Busch's exit for a rash challenge on Josh Thomas in the 80th minute, Wales could not take advantage.
Wales' best late chance fell to Charlie Savage, on for Cardiff City's Wales senior international Colwill, but he saw a good chance to regain the lead for the visitors superbly blocked by goalkeeper Philip Jorgensen.
It was new manager Matty Jones' first competitive game in charge.
Kjaergaard broke the deadlock after being brought down by Eli King.
Wales will be at Provstgaard's equaliser, scored while virtually unmarked from a corner.
Denmark, the group leaders, beat Lithuania 2-1 in the opening pool game. The group also includes the Czech Republic and Iceland.
Wales have never qualified for the Euro Under-21 finals, with a play-off defeat by England in 2007 the closest they have come.
While the aim will be to qualify, former Leeds United and Leicester City midfielder Jones has said the main objective of the U21s is to continue providing players for the senior side.
Line-ups
Denmark U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Jörgensen
- 2Gaaei
- 13Provstgaard
- 3Lund JensenSubstituted forHeyat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
- 12Jelert
- 18FrauloSubstituted forAdelgaardat 64'minutes
- 6ClemSubstituted forChukwuaniat 64'minutes
- 10Kjærgaard
- 7HansenSubstituted forBuschat 52'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 9RasmussenSubstituted forOsulaat 78'minutes
- 11Kvistgaarden
Substitutes
- 4Hey
- 8Bøving
- 14Kruse
- 15Lind
- 16Jungdal
- 17Osula
- 19Adelgaard
- 20Chukwuani
- 21Busch
Wales U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Beach
- 2Stevens
- 15HooleBooked at 83mins
- 5WilliamsSubstituted forBeckat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 4BakerBooked at 73mins
- 20AshworthSubstituted forFarrellat 86'minutes
- 8Hammond
- 7KingBooked at 37mins
- 10ColwillSubstituted forSavageat 76'minutes
- 17Congreve
- 11JonesSubstituted forThomasat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Beck
- 6Leeson
- 9Lloyd
- 12Tyler
- 13Thomas
- 14Cotterill
- 16Savage
- 18Raymond
- 23Farrell
- Referee:
- Ante Culina
Full Time
Second Half ends, Denmark U21 2, Wales U21 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales U21. Joshua Farrell replaces Zachary Ashworth.
Booking
Owen Beck (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Luca Hoole (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dismissal
Alexander Busch (Denmark U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark U21. William Osula replaces Christian Rasmussen.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales U21. Charlie Savage replaces Rubin Colwill.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales U21. Josh Thomas replaces Patrick Jones.
Goal!
Goal! Denmark U21 2, Wales U21 2. Oliver Provstgaard (Denmark U21) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elias Jelert.
Booking
Matthew Baker (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark U21. Tochi Phil Chukwuani replaces William Clem.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark U21. Aske Adelgaard replaces Oscar Fraulo.
Goal! Denmark U21 1, Wales U21 2. Rubin Colwill (Wales U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark U21. Alexander Busch replaces Mads Hansen.
Goal! Denmark U21 1, Wales U21 1. Rubin Colwill (Wales U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Lucas Hey (Denmark U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark U21. Lucas Hey replaces Valdemar Lund Jensen.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales U21. Owen Beck replaces Jay Williams.
Second Half
Second Half begins Denmark U21 1, Wales U21 0.