Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Denmark U21Denmark U212Wales U21Wales U212

Denmark U21 2-2 Wales U21: Rubin Colwill penalty brace earns visitors draw against nine-man hosts

Last updated on .From the section Football

Matty Jones looks on as Wales prepare for the game
Matty Jones, the former Wales international, replaced Paul Bodin as Wales U21s manager in September, 2022

Rubin Colwill scored two penalties to earn Wales an opening 2025 European Under-21 Championship qualifier draw against nine-man Denmark, the Group I favourites.

The hosts struck first from the spot through Maurits Kjaergaard.

Colwill replied after Lucas Hey was sent off for the desperate handball that blocked the Welshman's shot.

But after his second penalty, Oliver Provstgaard headed Denmark level before Alexander Busch also saw red.

After Busch's exit for a rash challenge on Josh Thomas in the 80th minute, Wales could not take advantage.

Wales' best late chance fell to Charlie Savage, on for Cardiff City's Wales senior international Colwill, but he saw a good chance to regain the lead for the visitors superbly blocked by goalkeeper Philip Jorgensen.

It was new manager Matty Jones' first competitive game in charge.

Kjaergaard broke the deadlock after being brought down by Eli King.

Wales will be at Provstgaard's equaliser, scored while virtually unmarked from a corner.

Denmark, the group leaders, beat Lithuania 2-1 in the opening pool game. The group also includes the Czech Republic and Iceland.

Wales have never qualified for the Euro Under-21 finals, with a play-off defeat by England in 2007 the closest they have come.

While the aim will be to qualify, former Leeds United and Leicester City midfielder Jones has said the main objective of the U21s is to continue providing players for the senior side.

Line-ups

Denmark U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jörgensen
  • 2Gaaei
  • 13Provstgaard
  • 3Lund JensenSubstituted forHeyat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
  • 12Jelert
  • 18FrauloSubstituted forAdelgaardat 64'minutes
  • 6ClemSubstituted forChukwuaniat 64'minutes
  • 10Kjærgaard
  • 7HansenSubstituted forBuschat 52'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 9RasmussenSubstituted forOsulaat 78'minutes
  • 11Kvistgaarden

Substitutes

  • 4Hey
  • 8Bøving
  • 14Kruse
  • 15Lind
  • 16Jungdal
  • 17Osula
  • 19Adelgaard
  • 20Chukwuani
  • 21Busch

Wales U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Beach
  • 2Stevens
  • 15HooleBooked at 83mins
  • 5WilliamsSubstituted forBeckat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 4BakerBooked at 73mins
  • 20AshworthSubstituted forFarrellat 86'minutes
  • 8Hammond
  • 7KingBooked at 37mins
  • 10ColwillSubstituted forSavageat 76'minutes
  • 17Congreve
  • 11JonesSubstituted forThomasat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Beck
  • 6Leeson
  • 9Lloyd
  • 12Tyler
  • 13Thomas
  • 14Cotterill
  • 16Savage
  • 18Raymond
  • 23Farrell
Referee:
Ante Culina

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Denmark U21 2, Wales U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Denmark U21 2, Wales U21 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Joshua Farrell replaces Zachary Ashworth.

  4. Booking

    Owen Beck (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Booking

    Luca Hoole (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Dismissal

    Alexander Busch (Denmark U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark U21. William Osula replaces Christian Rasmussen.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Charlie Savage replaces Rubin Colwill.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Josh Thomas replaces Patrick Jones.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Denmark U21 2, Wales U21 2. Oliver Provstgaard (Denmark U21) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elias Jelert.

  11. Booking

    Matthew Baker (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark U21. Tochi Phil Chukwuani replaces William Clem.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark U21. Aske Adelgaard replaces Oscar Fraulo.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Denmark U21 1, Wales U21 2. Rubin Colwill (Wales U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark U21. Alexander Busch replaces Mads Hansen.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Denmark U21 1, Wales U21 1. Rubin Colwill (Wales U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  17. Dismissal

    Lucas Hey (Denmark U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark U21. Lucas Hey replaces Valdemar Lund Jensen.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Owen Beck replaces Jay Williams.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Denmark U21 1, Wales U21 0.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 20th June 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia U2111002023
2Italy U2100000000
3Norway U2100000000
4R. of Ireland U2100000000
5Türkiye U2100000000
6San Marino U21100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2100000000
2Hungary U2100000000
3Kazakhstan U2100000000
4Malta U2100000000
5Scotland U2100000000
6Spain U2100000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2111005053
2Moldova U2111003123
3Georgia U2100000000
4Netherlands U2100000000
5North Macedonia U2100000000
6Gibraltar U21200218-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo U2111002023
2Bulgaria U2100000000
3Germany U2100000000
4Israel U2100000000
5Poland U2100000000
6Estonia U21100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania U2100000000
2Armenia U2100000000
3Finland U2100000000
4Montenegro U2100000000
5Romania U2100000000
6Switzerland U2100000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan U2100000000
2England U2100000000
3Luxembourg U2100000000
4Northern Ireland U2100000000
5Serbia U2100000000
6Ukraine U2100000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus U2130302203
2Andorra U2130303303
3Faroe Islands U2110102201
4Greece U2110101101
5Croatia U2100000000
6Portugal U2100000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria U2100000000
2Bosnia and Herzegovina U2100000000
3Cyprus U2100000000
4France U2100000000
5Slovenia U2100000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2121104314
2Wales U2110102201
3Czech Rep U2100000000
4Iceland U2100000000
5Lithuania U21100112-10
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

