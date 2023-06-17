Close menu
International Friendlies
BrazilBrazil4GuineaGuinea1

Brazil 4-1 Guinea: Brazil wear all-black kit in anti-racism message

Last updated on .From the section Football

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr in all-black kit
Brazil forward Vinicius Jr was the subject of racist abuse multiple times in Spain while playing for Real Madrid this year

Brazil played in an all-black kit for the first half of their win against Guinea in Spain as part of an anti-racism campaign.

The South Americans abandoned their usual yellow colours for the 4-1 win at Espanyol's stadium in Barcelona.

It follows Brazil forward Vinicius Jr being the target of racist abuse multiple times in Spain while playing for Real Madrid in the past campaign.

Vinicius converted a late penalty to complete a routine win for his side.

The latest incident of the 22-year-old being racially abused in Spain came when Real Madrid played Valencia in May, with the Bernabeu club reporting the incident to the Spanish prosecutor's office as a hate crime.

Earlier this month, seven men were punished for acts of racism towards the Brazilian.

Before Saturday's match, both teams stood behind a banner which said "with racism, there is no game" in Portuguese.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton made his Brazil debut and opened the scoring, tapping in a rebound after 27 minutes.

Rodrygo added a second only for Guinea's Serhou Guirassy to pull a goal back before half-time.

Brazil switched to their usual kit of yellow shirts and blue shorts after the break and defender Eder Militao netted their third in the 47th minute before Vinicius scored his penalty.

Joelinton scores the opening goal for Brazil in Barcelona
Joelinton scored eight goals in 40 appearances for Newcastle last season

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Ederson
  • 2DaniloSubstituted forde Oliveira Camposat 90+2'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 16Dantas de Medeiros
  • 18JoelintonSubstituted forBruno Guimarãesat 65'minutes
  • 5CasemiroBooked at 54mins
  • 7Lucas PaquetáBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCavalcante Veigaat 65'minutes
  • 11RodrygoSubstituted forMalcomat 82'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forPedroat 83'minutes
  • 10Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forda Silva Barbosaat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 6Alex Telles
  • 8Bruno Guimarães
  • 12Weverton
  • 13de Oliveira Campos
  • 14Alves Barbosa
  • 15Ibañez da Silva
  • 17da Costa Neto
  • 19Pedro
  • 20Cavalcante Veiga
  • 21Malcom
  • 22da Silva Barbosa

Guinea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Koné
  • 2ContéSubstituted forSyllaat 66'minutes
  • 23Sow
  • 5Diakhaby
  • 3SyllaBooked at 86mins
  • 6Diawara
  • 10MoribaSubstituted forCamaraat 83'minutes
  • 7GuilavoguiSubstituted forSyllaat 73'minutes
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forCisséat 74'minutes
  • 19KamanoSubstituted forDiabyat 73'minutes
  • 9GuirassySubstituted forKantéat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Keita
  • 4Conté
  • 11Kanté
  • 12Diakité
  • 13Camara
  • 14Sylla
  • 15Cissé
  • 16Diakhaby
  • 17Diaby
  • 18Camara
  • 20Konaté
  • 21Sylla
Referee:
Andris Treimanis

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamGuinea
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brazil 4, Guinea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brazil 4, Guinea 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Rony replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Vanderson replaces Danilo.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Pedro (Brazil).

  6. Post update

    Ibrahim Koné (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pedro (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Veiga (Brazil).

  9. Post update

    Amadou Diawara (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yadaly Diaby (Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aguibou Camara.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Brazil 4, Guinea 1. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  12. Booking

    Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Penalty Brazil. Malcom draws a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) after a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Danilo (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Morlaye Sylla (Guinea).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Pedro replaces Richarlison.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Guinea. Aguibou Camara replaces Ilaix Moriba because of an injury.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Malcom replaces Rodrygo.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th June 2023

Top Stories