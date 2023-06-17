Match ends, Brazil 4, Guinea 1.
Brazil played in an all-black kit for the first half of their win against Guinea in Spain as part of an anti-racism campaign.
The South Americans abandoned their usual yellow colours for the 4-1 win at Espanyol's stadium in Barcelona.
It follows Brazil forward Vinicius Jr being the target of racist abuse multiple times in Spain while playing for Real Madrid in the past campaign.
Vinicius converted a late penalty to complete a routine win for his side.
The latest incident of the 22-year-old being racially abused in Spain came when Real Madrid played Valencia in May, with the Bernabeu club reporting the incident to the Spanish prosecutor's office as a hate crime.
Earlier this month, seven men were punished for acts of racism towards the Brazilian.
Before Saturday's match, both teams stood behind a banner which said "with racism, there is no game" in Portuguese.
Newcastle midfielder Joelinton made his Brazil debut and opened the scoring, tapping in a rebound after 27 minutes.
Rodrygo added a second only for Guinea's Serhou Guirassy to pull a goal back before half-time.
Brazil switched to their usual kit of yellow shirts and blue shorts after the break and defender Eder Militao netted their third in the 47th minute before Vinicius scored his penalty.
Line-ups
Brazil
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Ederson
- 2DaniloSubstituted forde Oliveira Camposat 90+2'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Marquinhos
- 16Dantas de Medeiros
- 18JoelintonSubstituted forBruno Guimarãesat 65'minutes
- 5CasemiroBooked at 54mins
- 7Lucas PaquetáBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCavalcante Veigaat 65'minutes
- 11RodrygoSubstituted forMalcomat 82'minutes
- 9RicharlisonSubstituted forPedroat 83'minutes
- 10Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forda Silva Barbosaat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 6Alex Telles
- 8Bruno Guimarães
- 12Weverton
- 13de Oliveira Campos
- 14Alves Barbosa
- 15Ibañez da Silva
- 17da Costa Neto
- 19Pedro
- 20Cavalcante Veiga
- 21Malcom
- 22da Silva Barbosa
Guinea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Koné
- 2ContéSubstituted forSyllaat 66'minutes
- 23Sow
- 5Diakhaby
- 3SyllaBooked at 86mins
- 6Diawara
- 10MoribaSubstituted forCamaraat 83'minutes
- 7GuilavoguiSubstituted forSyllaat 73'minutes
- 8KeïtaSubstituted forCisséat 74'minutes
- 19KamanoSubstituted forDiabyat 73'minutes
- 9GuirassySubstituted forKantéat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Keita
- 4Conté
- 11Kanté
- 12Diakité
- 13Camara
- 14Sylla
- 15Cissé
- 16Diakhaby
- 17Diaby
- 18Camara
- 20Konaté
- 21Sylla
- Referee:
- Andris Treimanis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
