Kulusevski is reported to have cost Tottenham a £25m transfer fee

Tottenham have completed the signing of Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal from Juventus.

The Sweden winger initially joined Spurs on an 18-month loan in January 2022, with an option to buy for £29.2m.

The 23-year-old has now signed a five-year deal with the Premier League club, reportedly for a reduced fee of £25m. external-link

During his loan spell, Kulusevski scored seven goals in 57 appearances and helped Spurs secure Champions League qualification in 2021-22.

He has scored twice in 29 games for Sweden and in December 2022 he was awarded the Guldbollen, for the best Swedish male player of the year.

Kulusevski left Sweden at 16 to join Atalanta and spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Parma, initially from Atalanta and then from Juve after they bought him for £30m in January 2020, plus a potential £8.5m in add-ons.

He scored on his Juve debut in September 2020 and went on to claim nine goals in 74 games before joining Spurs on loan.