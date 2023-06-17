Ibou Touray: Stockport County sign Salford City skipper
Stockport County have agreed a deal to sign Salford City captain Ibou Touray on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal at Edgeley Park and will join on 1 July after his Salford contract expires.
Touray is Stockport's first signing of the summer and joins after making a total of 272 appearances for Salford over a six-year spell with the club.
Stockport manager Dave Challinor called Touray a "fantastic addition".
A product of Everton's academy, the left-back arrived at Salford from non-league Nantwich in 2017 and is a Gambia international.
Touray played in the Salford side which was beaten on penalties by Stockport in the League Two play-off semi-final last season - with the Hatters then beaten in the final by Carlisle.
