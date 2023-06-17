Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Ibou Touray (right) has agreed to join Stockport County, who beat Salford in last season's League Two play-off semi-final

Stockport County have agreed a deal to sign Salford City captain Ibou Touray on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal at Edgeley Park and will join on 1 July after his Salford contract expires.

Touray is Stockport's first signing of the summer and joins after making a total of 272 appearances for Salford over a six-year spell with the club.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor called Touray a "fantastic addition".

A product of Everton's academy, the left-back arrived at Salford from non-league Nantwich in 2017 and is a Gambia international.

Touray played in the Salford side which was beaten on penalties by Stockport in the League Two play-off semi-final last season - with the Hatters then beaten in the final by Carlisle.

