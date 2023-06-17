Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Norway v Scotland Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo Date: Saturday, 17 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

There's no great clamour from fans for surprise changes to Scotland's line-up for Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway in Oslo.

As usual, respondents to our call for you to pick your preferred starting line-up have mainly gone for a 4-3-3 formation - not one favoured by head coach Steve Clarke.

With Norwich City's Grant Hanley missing through injury, fit-again Club Brugge centre-back Jack Hendry is the most popular option as the replacement to partner Arsenal's Kieran Tierney.

That would mean Watford's Ryan Porteous dropping to the bench from the side that defeated Spain last time out - and Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong starting instead.

However, if Clarke starts with a similar formation to the one that recorded that famous victory, which puts Scotland top of Group A, fans back only one change, with Hendry replacing Hanley in a three-man central defence.

