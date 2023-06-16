Last updated on .From the section Football

Martin Tyler is not retiring but will leave Sky before the start of the 2023-24 season

Football commentator Martin Tyler is to leave Sky Sports this summer after 33 years with the organisation.

Tyler, 77, is one of the sport's most well known voices and has been Sky's lead commentator for every Premier League season since it began in 1992.

"It's been a privilege to play a small part in the broadcasting history of the greatest league in the world," he said.

"I have worked alongside legions of wonderful professionals in all aspects of the television industry."

He added: "I thank them all for their support and expertise. It has been an honour to be a member of a very gifted team."

Tyler, who worked at ITV throughout the 1980s before joining Sky in 1990, is not retiring but will leave Sky before the start of the 2023-24 season.

"Everyone at Sky Sports would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Martin for his unparalleled contribution and dedication to our coverage over the last 30 years," said Gary Hughes, Sky Sports' director of football.

"'The Voice' will always be synonymous with the Premier League and Sky Sports. When you think of commentary, you think of Martin Tyler."

One of Tyler's most memorable moments was his commentary of former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero's winner in added time against Queens Park Rangers in 2012.

The strike saw City beat rivals Manchester United to the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

"He has made a remarkable contribution to the game and there will be generations of football fans who will always remember his words in those big game moments, and of course 'that goal' by Aguero on the last day of the 2012 season," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

"Whether on Sky Sports, ITV or globally through his work with Premier League Productions and other international broadcasters, covering Premier League games, European matches or World Cups, Martin's insightful commentary and analysis has always added something special to games."

Former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, a Sky Sports pundit, called Tyler's 'Ageurooooooo' commentary "one of the most iconic commentary lines in the history of the game".

"I listened to Martin Tyler commentate on Everton's greatest ever game against Bayern Munich in 1985," added Carragher.

"He was commentating on my full debut and first goal for Liverpool as an 18-year-old in 1997.

"I then had the privilege to work alongside him for 10 years, the highlight being a [Divock] Origi last minute [Liverpool v Everton] derby winner!

"Martin is one of the all-time legends of the commentary box."

Tyler's exit follows broadcaster Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports' flagship Soccer Saturday show in May, having hosted the programme for more than 25 years.

Former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness also announced his departure as a Sky Sports pundit in April after 15 years in the role.