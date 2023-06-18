Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Bradley injured his knee in the first half against Denmark

Paddy McNair and Conor Bradley are slight injury doubts for Northern Ireland ahead of Monday night's Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Kazakhstan.

Manager Michael O'Neill revealed the two defenders did not train with the squad at Windsor Park on Sunday.

Watford centre-half Craig Cathcart did take part in the training session and O'Neill is hopeful he will be fit for Monday night.

Cathcart missed Friday's 1-0 away defeat by Denmark with a back injury.

Aberdeen winger Mattie Kennedy, meanwhile, has withdrawn from the squad and been replaced by uncapped Carl Johnston of Fleetwood Town.

Liverpool full-back Bradley had to be treated for a knee injury during the first half of Friday night's defeat, while Middlesbrough's McNair has an Achilles problem.

Bradley played at right wing-back against the Danes, being replaced by in the 77th minute, while McNair played the whole match as part of the back three, having played in midfield mostly for Northern Ireland.

"We've got a little bit of a doubt about Conor Bradley and a doubt about Paddy McNair who both sat out training today," O'Neill explained.

"Conor hyperextended his knee in the first half. He was able to play on and he was fine but I think he's improved considerably and he feels a lot better in himself, but we have to give both those lads as much time as possible to give them the best chance of being available for selection.

"Paddy has just had a bit of an Achilles injury and we've had to manage him through this week a little bit."

Cathcart was forced to miss the defeat in Copenhagen after suffering a back spasm on the morning of the game.

"He's got through the training session so obviously that's a positive." O'Neill said.

"We just need to see how he reacts the rest of the day. The nature of that injury, overnight he could stiffen up again or feel uncomfortable but we're optimistic with the fact he came through today that he will be available."