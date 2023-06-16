Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first Liverpool player to score from outside the box for England in a competitive game since Steven Gerrard against Moldova in September 2013

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave England manager Gareth Southgate mouth-watering food for thought on a night in Malta that carried the heavy air of a formality from first to last.

Southgate will have learned little he did not already know as England won 4-0 to continue what looks to be a stroll towards qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.

England made it three wins from three in qualifying with a meeting against North Macedonia to come at Old Trafford on Monday and the toughest test of all already out of the way with victory in Italy.

The big talking point before the game was Southgate's decision to play Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold in midfield, a position he has flirted with briefly and with mixed results at international level in the past.

Since then, in the latter stages of last season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has moved Alexander-Arnold into a more advanced role away from right-back, where his defensive weaknesses were increasingly becoming a target for opponents.

These flaws meant Alexander-Arnold never convinced Southgate he should be used at right-back for England, with Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker preferred despite arguably not possessing the Liverpool's man's natural gifts, hence him only getting 33 minutes at the World Cup as a substitute in the win against Wales.

Southgate has always had the idea Alexander-Arnold could figure in midfield and, with Klopp also deciding to use him there on a regular basis at Anfield, England can now be the beneficiaries.

The whole evening must be put into context as England strolled past a gallant Malta side who were utterly outclassed in a game that never even came close to resembling a contest.

It was the ideal stage for Alexander-Arnold to show what he could do, from the world-class range of short and long passing to the clinical striking which makes him such a threat at set-pieces and in open play - which he proved with a superb hit for England's second goal.

Alexander-Arnold picked out the top corner with a perfect finish after 28 minutes, giving Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello no chance.

This came after a magnificent long pass, delivered with disguise and perfect weight, had set Arsenal's Bukayo Saka free on the right flank, his cross being turned into his own net by Malta's Ferdianando Apap to give England an eighth-minute lead.

He also played his part in the build-up to England's third, a penalty which gave Harry Kane his 56th England goal - his 50th in competitive matches - after the Tottenham striker had been fouled.

All this must be framed by the fact Alexander-Arnold was given the sort of freedom any midfield creator would crave by a Malta side many rungs below England on the game's ladder.

This will also be Southgate's thinking and it remains to be seen whether, long term, he will integrate Alexander-Arnold into the team given his regular use of two holding midfield players - Declan Rice alongside either Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson - with Jude Bellingham, the brilliant teenager who has just signed for Real Madrid in a deal which could be worth £115m with add-ons, a certain starter.

What is beyond question is that Alexander-Arnold has delivered proof, even before this England win, that he can deliver and create quality in this advanced position and is equally adept at dropping deeper and creating from those positions.

It is a position that brings the best out of a player who can make things happen, where his defensive frailties are not exposed. Alexander-Arnold looked comfortable and at home.

England captain Kane is a player who would relish the thought of being on the end of sort of passes Alexander-Arnold can provide. Southgate, in turn, has been presented with the sort of problem - if one can call it that - that any manager enjoys.

The debate about Alexander-Arnold's place and position in England's team will continue, although the standard of opposition here means this performance cannot be considered a decisive contribution to the argument.

Alexander-Arnold, with his sheer quality, certainly did enough to get the opportunity to strengthen his case further as England go for a fourth successive qualifying win against North Macedonia.