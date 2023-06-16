Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill in discussion with referee Daniel Stefanski after the match in Copenhagen

Michael O'Neill branded the late VAR decision which ruled out Northern Ireland's last-gasp equaliser against Denmark as a "joke".

Substitute Callum Marshall, who was making his international debut, thought he had rescued a point when he hooked home from Jonny Evans' flick.

It transpired that Evans was offside in the build-up, and O'Neill criticised the officials for the decision.

"That is not why we brought VAR into the game".

He continued: "I think it is a joke to be honest. It was brought in to determine really clear errors, not why someone's heel is offside when a free-kick is taken 40 yards away.

"When it is taken Jonny is onside, so why you would feel the need to go back and look at the line.

"I can see why people don't like it if that is how it is going to be used".

O'Neill 'proud' despite defeat

After frustrating hosts Denmark for large spells of the first half at the Parken Stadium, Northern Ireland suffered an early blow in the second period when Jonas Wind fired home the opener just two minutes after the restart.

Northern Ireland were on the ropes after the goal, but managed to weather the Danish storm and O'Neill's substitutions almost enabled his side to take home a valuable point.

The former Stoke City boss expressed his frustration that Northern Ireland didn't get the precious point he believed they deserved from the game.

"I'm angry that we brought on an 18-year old who scored on his international debut and that got taken away from him by some ridiculous decision based on technology," said O'Neill.

"I am proud of the players out there, we are into double figures of players not available and we had six under the age of 21 on the pitch, I just felt we got everything we could.

"We had to manage the game well and frustrate Denmark. When we lost the goal we had to find a way to stay in the game and we did that".

O'Neill conceded that a second successive loss in the group further diminishes their chances of qualifying for Euro 2024.

"It would be an extremely difficult challenge for us to qualify with this young squad now. We feel a little bit hard done by, we deserve a bit of luck to go our way".

'I'm not a big fan of VAR'

West Ham teenager Marshall was in dreamland when soon after coming on for his international bow his flicked volley from Evans' downward header nestled in the far corner, but his dream soon turned to a nightmare when the goal was eventually ruled out after a lengthily VAR review.

The striker, who scored in the FA Youth Cup final as the Hammers claimed the trophy, said that those final few minutes represented the inevitable highs and lows that come with football.

"When I got told I was coming on I was a bit nervous as left midfield isn't my natural position, but I knew I had to do a job and just make what I could out of what was there for me.

"When I saw the ball come in I knew Jonny was going to win the header and I just threw my leg up and hooked it in, explained the teenager.

"It was the best few minutes of my career so far, by a mile, and then followed by one of the lowest points of my career when it got called offside.

"I haven't got to watch it back but I have heard it was very tight with Jonny. It is unfortunate, I'm not a big fan of VAR but it is what it is.

"That is football and I just have to move on and hopefully I will score in the next game," he grinned.

The defeat in Copenhagen, coupled with results elsewhere in Group H, leaves Northern Ireland in fifth place with three points after three games.

They host Kazakhstan on Monday in what now looks like a must-win game, if they harbour any hope of reaching next year's European Championships in Germany.

Marshall, however, believes the spirited showing against Denmark will give a young Northern Ireland squad renewed confidence that they can get a victory at Windsor Park.

"The gaffer said as soon as we got in we should be happy with what we have done. We were in the game for large periods, especially at the end, we could have maybe had a penalty as well so there were chances for us.

"We were unlucky not to get a result. We just have to move onto the next game and hopefully we do the job on Monday".